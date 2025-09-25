Hong Kong Disneyland & Macau casinos reopen after brief closures due to Super Typhoon Ragasa

Hong Kong Disneyland, Macau casinos shutter due to typhoon

The lives of residents and tourists in Hong Kong and Macau were recently brought to a standstill as Super Typhoon Ragasa saw the closures of public services and businesses.

Certain attractions, such as Hong Kong Disneyland, also shuttered as Hong Kong saw a typhoon warning of the highest scale on 24 Sept.

As of Thursday (25 Sept), the park has reopened, with Hong Kong gradually resuming flights.

Meanwhile, casinos in Macau are also reopening after they were temporarily shut down.

Hong Kong Disneyland announced closure on 24 Sept

Hong Kong Disneyland announced on its website and social media pages that it will be closed for the entire day on Wednesday (24 Sept).

At the same time, the Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, located about 1km away from Hong Kong Disneyland Park, will remain closed until further notice.

On 23 Sept, the park remained open with limited operations, with all outdoor rides suspended.

According to their website, guests who have day tickets may visit the park on another day within the tickets’ original validity period.

Meanwhile, Disney Premier Access holders may use these anytime within six months of the park closure.

As of 25 Sept, Hong Kong has lowered its Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal to No. 1.

“Ragasa is moving away gradually from Hong Kong and is expected to weaken further,” says the Hong Kong Observatory.

However, the country will still see “occasional squally showers and thunderstorms”, with heavier showers in some areas.

The public is advised to keep clear of the shoreline and avoid any water activities.

Macau casinos ordered to close

The Macau government has also ordered casinos to temporarily close in light of the typhoon, GRR Asia reported.

In the city, the government orders such closure if the typhoon signal reaches Signal No. 8 or above.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Tai Kin Ip, who also oversees the casino sector, made the announcement on Monday morning (22 Sept).

On Wednesday (24 Sept) night, Macau lowered its Typhoon Signal to No. 3.

Casinos and buses travelling on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge have also been given the green light to resume operations on 25 Sept.

