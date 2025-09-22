Singapore Airlines, Scoot & Cathay Pacific cancel Hong Kong flights due to Super Typhoon Ragasa

‘Significant disruption’ to flights to & from Hong Kong due to typhoon

Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot and Cathay Pacific have cancelled flights from Singapore to Hong Kong due to the approaching Super Typhoon Ragasa.

This comes as Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) anticipated “significant disruption” to flight operations from a 36-hour closure.

SIA cancels 12 HK flights, reschedules 2

In an SIA statement quoted by The Straits Times (ST), the national carrier said 12 flights had been cancelled and two had been rescheduled to take off earlier.

The cancelled flights are:

SQ898 SIN-HKG (23 Sept) SQ874 SIN-HKG (24 Sept) SQ882 SIN-HKG (24 Sept) SQ892 SIN-HKG (24 Sept) SQ894 SIN-HKG (24 Sept) SQ898 SIN-HKG (24 Sept) SQ899 HKG-SIN (24 Sept) SQ875 HKG-SIN (24 Sept) SQ883 HKG-SIN (24 Sept) SQ893 HKG-SIN (24 Sept) SQ895 HKG-SIN (24 Sept) SQ899 HKG-SIN (25 Sept)

The two rescheduled flights are:

SQ894 SIN-HKG (23 Sept) — departing at 11.05am instead of 1.05pm SQ895 HKG-SIN (23 Sept) — depart at 4.30pm instead of 6.50pm

Additionally, a flight from Singapore to Shenzhen, as well as its return flight, have also been cancelled.

Scoot, SIA’s budget arm, told ST that six flights to and from Shantou, Macau and Hong Kong on 23 Sept and 24 Sept had been cancelled. They are:

TR128 SIN-SWA (23 Sept) TR129 SWA-SIN (23 Sept. TR904 SIN-MFM (23 Sept & 24 Sept) TR905 MFM-SIN (23 Sept & 24 Sept) TR980 SIN-HKG (24 Sept) TR981 HKG-SIN (24 Sept)

Both SIA and Scoot apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience, and will contact those affected by the cancellations on alternative arrangements.

Other flights may also be affected as the situation changes, the airlines said.

Cathay cancels all flights for 36 hours

HK flagship carrier Cathay also cancelled more than 500 flights.

In a Facebook post on Monday (22 Sept), the airline said the flights affected were scheduled to arrive and depart from HKIA on 23 Sept and 24 Sept.

Those cancelled were:

three long-haul flights from Hong Kong to Zurich, Los Angeles and New York on 23 Sept

select flights departing HK on the same day, and all arriving flights

all arriving and departing flights from Hong Kong between 6pm on 23 Sept to 6am on 25 Sept

Further delays and cancellations may result, depending on weather conditions and the typhoon’s path over the coming two days, Cathay said.

However, departing flights are expected to resume progressively from Thursday (25 Sept) morning.

Hong Kong airport anticipates significant disruption to flights due to typhoon

In a notice on its website, HKIA said the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) anticipates “significant disruption” to flight operations at HKIA from 6pm on 23 Sept to 24 Sept.

The airport will continue operations, it added, with AAHK and the airport community “fully prepared and standing by for action”.

This includes setting up a temporary rest area for passengers, equipped with chairs and mobile charging stations as well as essential supplies such as bottled water, snacks and blankets.

A number of restaurants and shops at HKIA will also continue to operate during the typhoon, with some opening 24 hours.

Hong Kong, Taiwan & the Philippines braced for Super Typhoon

Hong Kong has begun preparing for the onslaught after Typhoon Ragasa intensified into a Super Typhoon in the Philippines on Sunday (21 Sept) as it travelled across the northern part of the country.

The city is expected to experience gale to storm force winds, heavy squally showers and thunderstorms, and high swells on Wednesday (23 Sept), with the Hong Kong Observatory warning that winds would strengthen gradually on Tuesday and the weather to “deteriorate rapidly later”.

The public is advised to prepare for high winds and flooding, and reminded to stay up to date with the latest weather information.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is also expected to affect Taiwan the most on Monday and Tuesday, Focus Taiwan reported.

On Sunday (21 Sept), Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) began issuing sea and land warnings in the south of the country as the typhoon intensified to “2025’s strongest storm”.

As a result, schools and offices in parts of Taitung and Pingtung counties were suspended, and authorities have warned of potential evacuations in Hualien.

