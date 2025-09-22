Philippines, Taiwan & Hong Kong brace for Super Typhoon Ragasa, wind gusts up to 265 km/h expected

Philippines, Taiwan & Hong Kong affected by Super Typhoon Ragasa, schools and travel suspended

Typhoon Ragasa intensified into a Super Typhoon in the Philippines on Sunday (21 Sept) as it travelled across the northern part of the country.

As the storm moves westward, neighbouring Taiwan and Hong Kong have also begun preparing for its onslaught, announcing school, office, and travel suspensions.

Several flights cancelled in the Philippines

At 11am today (22 Sept), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced that the super typhoon could reach maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h and gusts of up to 265km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5, the highest alert, was issued in the Babuyan Islands in the northernmost part of the country as 185 km/h winds pose “extreme threat to life and property”.

On Sunday, local government units on the path of the super typhoon were instructed to preemptively evacuate families, GMA News reported.

Due to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the office of the President also announced the suspension of classes at all levels and work in government offices in Metro Manila and 29 provinces.

Similarly, several flights were cancelled, specifically those going to and from Basco, Laoag, Cauayan, and Tuguegarao.

Tourist spots closed in Taiwan

Super Typhoon Ragasa is also expected to affect Taiwan the most on Monday and Tuesday, Focus Taiwan reported.

On Sunday (21 Sept), Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) began issuing sea and land warnings in the south of the country as the typhoon intensified to “2025’s strongest storm”.

As of 9am today, the super typhoon was located 360 kilometres southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan’s southernmost point, with maximum sustained winds of 209 km/h and gusts up to 263 km/h.

As a result, schools and offices in parts of Taitung and Pingtung counties were suspended, and authorities have warned of potential evacuations in Hualien.

Travel is also affected as forest recreation areas and nature trails in southern and eastern Taiwan were closed starting 8am, and all trains on the South Link Line were suspended after 12pm.

Hong Kong Airport considers 36-hour closure

Meanwhile, Hong Kong International Airport is considering suspending all flights and closing for 36 hours, from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday, due to the risks posed by the super typhoon, according to the South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong Observatory expects winds to strengthen gradually on Tuesday and the weather to “deteriorate rapidly later”.

On Wednesday (23 Sept), Hong Kong is expected to experience gale to storm force winds, heavy squally showers and thunderstorms, and high swells.

“Under the influence of significant storm surge, the sea level over coastal areas by then may be similar to that of Hato in 2017 and Mangkhut in 2018,” a special weather tip on the Observatory’s website read.

The public is advised to prepare for high winds and flooding, and reminded to stay up to date with the latest weather information.

Featured image adapted from DOST-PAGASA on Facebook, Manila Bulletin.