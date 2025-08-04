9-year-old girl in Thailand dies after being struck by school playground ride she was pushing for a friend

Student dies after being struck by playground ride at school in Thailand

A nine-year-old girl has died after being hit in the abdomen by a rocking playground ride shaped like a train at a primary school in Thailand’s Udon Thani province.

The incident took place on Wednesday (30 July) in the late afternoon, shortly after classes ended.

The Primary 3 student, identified as Nong Praewa, collapsed immediately after the impact.

Teachers on site performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before she was rushed to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Doctors confirmed the cause of death as a torn liver and internal bleeding in the abdominal cavity.

Grandmother calls for stricter safety measures in schools

Madam Siritha, the girl’s 62-year-old grandmother, told local media that Praewa had been living with her aunt in Udon Thani after her parents separated.

Her mother has since remarried, while her father runs a private business.

Describing Praewa as bright, diligent, and full of potential, she said her granddaughter had often spoken about wanting to become a doctor.

A retired teacher herself, Madam Siritha said she was heartbroken to learn that Praewa had died after being struck by playground equipment while helping her friends.

The apparatus resembled a rocking boat, she noted, and could pose a danger to children who may not be aware of the motion’s timing.

She added that her former school had once installed similar equipment but decided to remove it after a staff discussion raised concerns about safety.

Madam Siritha is now urging schools across the country to review playground facilities and consider removing such rides, saying they should not be present in school environments.

Struck while helping push playground ride

A teacher who was present at the time said the accident took place while students were waiting to be picked up by their parents.

Several children were seated on the rocking train ride when Praewa stood behind to push it forward.

As the ride swung back, it hit her in the stomach, causing her to fall to the ground clutching her abdomen.

Teachers who saw the incident immediately stepped in to provide first aid and called emergency services.

Despite being rushed to hospital, Praewa died shortly after arrival.

School covers funeral costs as police probe incident

The school has taken responsibility for funeral expenses and confirmed that Praewa was covered under a group life insurance policy.

Her family is expected to receive a payout of approximately 60,000 baht (S$2,300).

Police have launched an investigation to determine who approved the installation of the playground equipment and whether it met construction and safety standards.

Forensic engineers will assess the design and structure of the ride.

An internal committee has also been formed by the school to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

