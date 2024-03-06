Man claims colleague who travelled between S’pore & M’sia daily died in company toilet from overwork

Employee reportedly dies in company toilet from overwork

An employee who commuted between Singapore and Malaysia daily reportedly died in his company’s toilet due to overwork.

China Press reported that the deceased’s colleague shared the news on the ‘人在狮城漂’ Facebook group on Tuesday (5 March).

However, the post appears to have been taken down.

Deceased found unconscious in toilet

According to the original post, the OP found his colleague passed out in their company toilet on Tuesday morning.

He also noticed that his colleague displayed unusual symptoms like discoloured pupils.

As no one in the company knew how to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the man took it upon himself to learn from the internet.

He then frantically performed CPR on his colleague, hoping that his efforts could save him.

While doing so, he urged his colleague not to ‘sleep’ as Hari Raya was soon approaching.

At one point, their supervisor called on another colleague to take over from the man as he was getting tired.

Subsequently, an ambulance arrived and rushed the unconscious employee to the hospital.

Sadly, the employee died shortly after.

Suspected to have died due to overwork

The deceased’s colleague suspects that he passed away due to fatigue from overwork.

He reportedly travelled between Singapore and Malaysia daily for his job.

Many netizens who were in a similar situation as the deceased took to the comments section of the post to share their experiences.

More than 300,000 Malaysians travel across the Singapore-Johor Causeway daily, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) noted.

One person who tried commuting between Singapore and Malaysia every day for a year said they felt their health deteriorating and their temper becoming shorter.

Because they often drank coffee to stay awake, they suffered from heart palpitations and would sometimes have difficulty breathing.

Others pointed out that companies should allow their employees to learn first aid skills, which would come in handy in emergencies.

Some also said that if an employee feels too tired, they should take leave instead of toughing it out.

