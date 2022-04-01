My Digital Lock Pte Ltd Offers Reward Money For Ex-Staff’s Whereabouts

Earlier this week, a digital lock company in Singapore claimed that they had been scammed by an ex-staff member.

According to My Digital Lock Pte Ltd, Travis Ow cheated customers and fled the company with S$100,000. They have since terminated his employment contract and a police investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday (31 Mar), the company put up a S$5,000 reward for Travis’ whereabouts. They emphasised the urgency to find him before he could leave the country.

Since he also allegedly took leaves from work under the guise of caring for his family, My Digital Lock is also offering S$500 to those who can verify their existence.

My Digital Lock offers reward money for ex-staff member

In a Facebook post on Thursday (31 Mar), My Digital Lock announced a S$5,000 reward for anyone who can help locate ex-staff Travis Ow, who allegedly scammed customers and fled.

In the post, they explained that anyone who finds him needs to only confront Travis and verify his identity before reporting him to the police.

The company thinks that Travis could possibly be at the Woodlands-JB checkpoint at some point in time, to escape local authorities on the hunt for him.

As Travis would be difficult to track if he makes it to Malaysia, My Digital Lock is urging the public to help keep a lookout for him.

They’ve also put up an additional S$500 reward for anyone who can verify the identity of Travis’ alleged wife and child, whom he had taken many leaves for.

My Digital Lock claimed that Travis had informed them of his marriage and pregnant wife, who had allegedly given birth in Sep 2021.

However, investigations apparently revealed that this wife or child may never have existed in the first place.

The company hence seeks verification of their identities to give Travis’ former coworkers some peace of mind about the entire incident.

They have also shared a photo of the former employee without a mask on for easier identification, which the public can see here.

Ex-staff member allegedly scammed customers of $100,000

On Tuesday (29 Mar), My Digital Lock announced via Facebook that they had become the victims of “the biggest money run”.

In the 9.5 minute video posted to Facebook, the company director explained how Travis duped customers into paying him directly.

Operating in the Bukit Batok showroom, Travis allegedly informed customers that the company did not accept credit cards.

He would then ask them to transfer money to his PayNow account.

He also allegedly had a separate phone number for PayNow, with the name “MY DIGITAL LOCK PTE LTD”.

Travis would additionally accept cash payments, creating fake invoices for them. The payments for these purchases were, however, not captured in the official system.

The company further claimed that Travis persuaded customers to purchase ‘add-ons’, for which there were no invoices. He also scammed the company itself, not paying for his own orders.

Hope company will be able to resolve issue soon

My Digital Lock claimed that more than 30 customers have been affected, with the company itself reporting significant losses, which shows just how far-reaching the consequences of Travis’ actions were.

Considering how grave the situation seems to be, we hope that they will be able to track him down so that they can lay this matter to rest.

