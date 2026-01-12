‘Who broke up & abandoned you’: Teddy bear found discarded at HDB bin sparks discussion on donating items

Teddy bear found discarded at HDB dustbin sparks calls for donation instead of disposal

A teddy bear found discarded beside an HDB dustbin has sparked online discussion, with netizens questioning why the plush toy was thrown away instead of being donated to children in need.

The image of the abandoned teddy was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Friday (9 Jan), with the original poster (OP) writing: “Poor teddy looks so sad… I wonder who broke up and abandoned you there.”

In the photo, the teddy bear appears clean and in near-perfect condition. Almost as large as the dustbin itself, it is also seen wearing a plush bow, prompting further surprise over why it was disposed of rather than passed on.

The image quickly drew attention online, with many users expressing disappointment over what they saw as unnecessary waste.

Update on teddy bear’s whereabouts

In response to a netizen who asked where the teddy bear was spotted, the OP shared that it was found in Ang Mo Kio.

However, when another user later enquired about collecting the plush toy, the OP provided an update, saying the teddy was no longer there.

According to the OP, it may have already been taken by someone else or cleared by cleaners.

Similar sightings reported in other neighbourhoods

The conversation soon expanded, with other commenters sharing photos of similar sightings in their own neighbourhoods.

One netizen reported spotting another discarded plush toy near a dustbin in Ang Mo Kio, noting that it appeared to have met the same fate.

Another commenter shared a separate image of a teddy bear left beside a dustbin elsewhere, while a third expressed sympathy for a seemingly abandoned Doraemon plush.

That commenter suggested the sightings may be linked to households decluttering ahead of the new year.

Calls to donate plush toys instead of throwing them away

The post prompted broader discussion on responsible disposal, with many netizens urging owners to consider donating such items instead of discarding them.

One commenter questioned why the teddy bear was not donated, while others pointed out that plush toys in good condition could be given to charitable organisations or children in need, allowing them to be reused rather than wasted.

Another netizen added that more such cases may surface as Chinese New Year approaches, when spring cleaning and decluttering become more common in households.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.