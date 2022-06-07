Disneyland Paris Employee Interrupts Marriage Proposal By Snatching Ring Away, Park Apologises To Couple

Disneyland Paris Apologises After Employee Disrupts Marriage Proposal On Stage

Many people dream about how the love of their life is going to pop the question. Some may even fantasise about having a proposal that’s so spectacular, it goes viral because everyone can’t stop gushing about it.

Well, one couple seemed set for a memorable engagement at none other than Disneyland Paris — but it turned out to be unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

Just as the man got down on one knee, a park employee dashed up and took the ring away before ushering the couple off the stage, completely disrupting the proposal.

The clip of the incident has since gone viral, with many slamming the employee for his actions.

A Disneyland representative later issued a statement saying that they have apologised to the couple.

Employee snatches ring in the middle of Disneyland Paris proposal

The video, which was first posted on Reddit, shows a couple on stage with Disneyland’s famous castle in the background.

In the clip, the man gets down on one knee and asks the lady to marry him as the crowd cheers them on. She covers her mouth in shock and then appears to nod her head as if indicating “yes”.

However, their joyous moment is quickly cut short.

A park employee donning Minnie Mouse ears runs up to the couple, snatches the ring right out of the man’s hand, and gestures for them to get off the stage.

Awkward.

The cheers quickly turn to boos as the confused couple makes their way down the stage.

“She said ‘yes’,” says the man, pointing to someone off-camera. According to the OP’s caption, the man had permission to pop the question on stage beforehand, so he could have been addressing the staff who had given him the green light.

Despite the man’s apparent joy, the overzealous employee stands his ground.

“Yes, that’s great but over here will be even better,” he says, insisting that the couple stands by a metal gate at the bottom of the stairs.

Disneyland apologises after fallout

Redditors were completely taken aback by the employee’s actions.

Many lambasted him for apparently sounding and looking “so proud of himself” for ruining such an important moment.

Some also pointed out it was completely wrong of him to grab the ring like that even if he was trying to enforce a rule.

One netizen believes that it’s highly unlikely that the worker would get to keep his job at Disneyland after an incident like this. Many are also calling for him to be dismissed.

Then there was this optimistic user, who said that this was a good way for the man to demonstrate his great character to his fiancée by not getting angry. That would certainly be one silver lining.

Newsweek later shared a statement from a Disney spokesperson, who said that the company “[regrets] how this was handled”.

We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.

However, Disney did not reveal if any action has been taken against the employee.

Hope the couple managed to have a better proposal

It’s dreadful that such a magical moment in “The Happiest Place on Earth” ended with so much negativity.

While the worker is getting the brunt of the backlash, one can’t help but wonder if he had been acting on a superior’s orders. Still, as netizens have mentioned, he shouldn’t have seized an expensive engagement ring just like that.

We hope the couple managed to enjoy a better proposal elsewhere without any disruptions, and we wish them a very happy marriage.

