District Councillor joins Miss Hong Kong pageant, withdraws 1 day later following public backlash

Hong Kong’s youngest District Councillor withdraws from pageant after public backlash

Just a day after appearing for auditions, Angel Chong Nga-ting, Hong Kong’s youngest District Councillor, has abruptly withdrawn from the Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2025 following intense public backlash.

The 24-year-old Sai Kung councillor, elected under the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), made the announcement on 25 June, citing concerns about how her pageant participation could affect public perception of the District Council.

“This is not something we wish to see,” said Ms Chong, as reported by the South China Morning Post. “Therefore, we think we should follow the social perception and safeguard the council’s image.”

An attempt to bridge public service & public image

Appearing for the first round of pageant interviews at TVB City on 24 June, Ms Chong had initially said she joined the pageant to boost youth engagement and promote greater understanding of her public service work.

She saw it as a chance to explore new challenges while remaining committed to her council duties.

“It’s a case of one plus one being greater than two,” she said, as reported by the Dimsum Daily.

She also denied online rumours claiming she was a professional model, clarifying that she had attended the audition with a group of friends.

Critics slam councillor for splitting focus

However, the move triggered swift online backlash.

Critics questioned whether she could balance pageant preparations with her responsibilities as an elected official.

Others accused her of damaging the professional image of district councillors, with some asking whether she was “taking the job seriously”.

In response, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak reminded all councillors of their duty to remain focused and accountable in their roles.

The DAB also issued a statement, saying they respected individual choices and trusted that Ms Chong would manage her time responsibly and not compromise her public duties.

‘Our approach may not have been accepted by everyone’

By 25 June, Ms Chong announced her decision to step back from the competition, acknowledging that the public reaction had prompted serious reflection.

“After reading and reflecting on different news reports and reactions on forums, I realise our approach may not have been accepted by everyone,” she said in an Instagram post.

She added that she hopes to continue engaging the youth through social media platforms and encouraging wider community participation in district-level work.

