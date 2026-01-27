Thai DJ horrified as intruder attempts to break into her hotel room with keycard, hotel initially denies wrongdoing

Thai DJ alarmed after stranger tries to break into her hotel room using keycard

A Thai DJ was met with a scare in Phuket on Saturday (17 Jan) after someone allegedly tried to break into her hotel room with a keycard.

The disturbing moment was caught on video and shared widely on social media, sparking concern among netizens.

Intruder attempts to enter room, DJ slams door shut in panic

In the clip, which has since garnered over 31,000 likes on Facebook, the DJ had been resting in her room when she heard a knock at the door.

After a brief pause, the door suddenly unlocked and swung open.

Fortunately, because she had bolted her door shut, the potential intruder was unable to fully open the door.

The DJ, visibly shaken, quickly slammed the door shut in the intruder’s face, demanding to know who was trying to enter.

After receiving no answer, she wondered out loud how someone could just open her door like that before reapplying the locks.

“I felt ill today so I didn’t attend EDC,” she explained in the caption of her post. EDC Thailand is a live music event that took place in Phuket from 15-17 Jan.

Hotel’s initial response sparks frustration

According to her post, the incident began when someone rang her doorbell once, followed by a man calling out, “hey.” Upon checking the peephole, she saw no one.

Returning to her bed, she was startled when the doorbell rang again. That’s when she immediately began recording the second time it happened.

In a separate video, the DJ claimed that despite the unsettling nature of the situation, the hotel staff initially denied responsibility.

When she confronted them and demanded a full refund and immediate checkout, the staff member responded by saying the issue would need to be discussed with his team the following morning.

Hotel investigates after keycard use revealed

Later, the hotel claimed to have reviewed security footage and reported that no one had been seen attempting to open the door, according to Khaosod.

Around 15 hours after her initial post, the DJ shared an update after she filed a police report.

Remarking that she could no longer share as many details as there were now legal consequences to consider, she nonetheless shared that the hotel told her that a master key had been issued earlier that night.

The hotel told her they are currently investigating who had received the card.

In a follow-up update on 20 Jan, the hotel stated that their security cameras had malfunctioned during the time of the incident.

They requested a meeting with the DJ at the police station, but no further updates were shared after that.

Featured image adapted from Mirinda Nalinrattanawadee on Facebook and Facebook.