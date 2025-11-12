Couple in China find half-naked man in their hotel room after front desk mix-up

Couple in China discover half-naked man in hotel room due to front desk mix-up

A couple in China peacefully sleeping in their hotel room woke up to the startling sight of a half-naked man.

They quickly called the front desk, demanding answers, before calling the police.

According to Toutiao, investigations eventually revealed that the incident occurred due to a mix-up by the hotel.

Husband recalls waking up to shocking sight

The husband told local media that he and his wife were staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Suzhou on 28 Oct when the man broke in at around 1.30am.

He was peacefully sleeping when his wife suddenly shook him awake to tell him there was a strange man in the room.

A shirtless, shoeless man had somehow gained access to their room in the middle of the night.

He described the man as being fairly large, weighing around 100 kg. Additionally, the man wore nothing but a pair of black shorts.

Seeing each other shocked the man and the couple, but after a brief awkward moment, the husband called the front desk to report the incident.

As the man stood in the hallway of their hotel room, the husband asked him who he was. Possibly shocked by the situation, the man was incoherent.

Hotel responsible for mix-up

The husband then let the man go and instead focused on comforting his wife from the shocking experience.

He told her the man had probably just lost his way.

The hotel told the couple the man who came into their room had been their next-door neighbour.

A police report highlighted that investigations revealed that the man had been able to gain access to the couple’s room due to a mix-up at the front desk.

The mix-up resulted in the man receiving the wrong room key, which led him to enter the room accidentally.

The hotel offered the couple a refund for the night, but he expressed outrage that such a mistake could have occurred at a well-renowned hotel.

Furthermore, he also stated that his wife has been experiencing trouble sleeping at night since the incident. She would repeatedly ask if he had locked the door before the two go to bed.

