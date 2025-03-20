Dobin finds your perfect credit card or loan in just 2 minutes, get up to S$320 cashback

Dobin gives personalised credit card & loan recommendations based on your needs

Applying for a credit card or loan should be simple, but with so many options out there these days — each promising the best rewards or lowest rates — it’s easy to get lost in the fine print.

This is where Dobin swoops in to save the day. This easy-to-use yet powerful financial tool simplifies the process, helping you make smarter, faster decisions without the confusing calculations and endless Excel spreadsheets.

Beyond personalised recommendations, the app also helps you track your cards and monitor your spending. It’s basically like having your own personal finance assistant — minus the awkward small talk and constant upselling.

Find the best card for your spending habits on Dobin

Credit cards aren’t just for swiping — they can earn you cashback, points, or travel miles. But anyone who’s ever tried playing that ‘game’ knows that finding the best card to maximise those benefits can be overwhelming.

Dobin takes the legwork out of the equation. All you need to do is answer three quick questions — about your current cards, preferred rewards or benefits, intended use, and your expected monthly spend — and the app will serve up six personalised credit card recommendations.

It even ranks them by the potential rewards you could earn, so you know exactly where to focus your attention.

If you’re the type who likes to weigh your options, Dobin’s got you covered there too.

You can compare fees, perks, and rewards side by side for any two cards, across any bank. And when you’ve found the perfect match, applying is seamless — you can do it right from the app.

Find the best loans at a glance

Similarly, a quick quiz on the Dobin app unlocks a selection of loan recommendations tailored to your needs.

Just like with credit cards, the process is simple: answer a few questions, and within two minutes, you’ll get a shortlist of loan options that align with your financial needs.

The loans are ranked by the best interest rates, so you can skip the hassle of sifting through countless offers. Everything is laid out clearly — no fine print, no confusing terms, just a straightforward breakdown of how much you’ll pay, when, and at what rate.

With loans of up to S$200,000 and flexible repayment terms, you’ll find an option that suits your needs, whether it’s for a major purchase or some extra financial breathing room.

Manage all your accounts in one convenient place

Keeping track of both your income and expenses isn’t just about avoiding surprises — it’s the key to making smarter, more informed financial choices.

With Dobin, you can securely link up to nine banks — DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, HSBC, American Express, Standard Chartered, CIMB, and Trust Bank — for a complete view of your finances. No more hopping between apps to check balances or due dates; it’s all neatly organised in one place.

By the way, if you’re with Citibank or Trust Bank, Dobin is the only external app offering free automated expense tracking for these two banks.

And don’t worry about privacy concerns — with Dobin, data security is a top priority.

It accesses your transactions and balance information only through secure two-factor authentication (2FA), ensuring your login credentials are stored on your device and never shared with Dobin.

For added protection, Dobin partners exclusively with companies that have adopted ISO 27001 standards to ensure your data stays safe.

Still not a fan of linking accounts? You can still get personalised insights by manually selecting the credit cards you own.

This way, you’ll always know the rewards, benefits, and offers on your cards. Plus, Dobin will recommend the best card to use for each purchase you make.

Dobin also automatically categorises your spending, helping you spot trends — like how those “occasional” Starbucks lattes can add up over time.

It keeps track of your credit card expenses, balances, and rewards, too, so you never miss out on points or miles for your next holiday. And with bill reminders, late fees are a thing of the past.

Get up to S$320 cashback when you apply for a credit card via Dobin

As if you needed any more reasons to give Dobin a spin and sign up for a new credit card through the app, here’s a bonus that’s sure to grab your attention: from now until 31 March, apply for an eligible credit card via the app and enjoy up to S$320 cashback. Terms and conditions apply.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Dobin.

