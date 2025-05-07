Doctor in Thailand cautions against amateur neck massages after wife cripples husband

Doctor in Thailand warns against amateur neck massages after wife cripples husband

A doctor in Thailand recently took to Facebook to warn followers against amateur neck messages.

This happened after a case where a wife attempted to relieve discomfort for her husband, only to accidentally leave him crippled and partially brain dead.

“Please don’t trust your wife’s hands,” he said in the now-viral Facebook video posted Tuesday (6 May).

Innocent neck massage allegedly leaves husband crippled

The Chiang Mai-based doctor, who specialises in neurosurgery, said he recently reviewed a case that involved a 54-year-old man who was unable to talk and had weakness in his right arm and leg.

After speaking with the patient, he discovered that the husband had asked his wife for a neck massage after enjoying dinner. The husband had wanted some relief from his neckache.

However, brain scans revealed that a significant portion of his left brain had died.

Further scans show that the man had severed carotid arteries, leading to blood not circulating to his brain.

According to the doctor, the CT scans indicated that the man’s brain had lost blood for over 8 hours.

Warns against amateur neck massages

The doctor took the opportunity to warn his followers about the dangers of amateur neck massages.

“Traditional Thai Massage practitioners have to learn their craft,” the doctor said. He said this includes studying human anatomy to know exactly how to manipulate the body to avoid causing dangerous blood vessel ruptures.

A similar case occurred last December when a 20-year-old singer died after a neck-twisting massage, which caused paralysis and eventually death.

An investigation revealed that only two out of the shop’s seven masseuses held valid licences.

