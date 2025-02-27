85-year-old doctor charged for anti-Muslim Facebook post, left S’pore during investigations

85-year-old doctor charged for anti-Muslim Facebook posts

An 85-year-old doctor was charged on Wednesday (26 Feb) for sharing anti-Muslim posts on Facebook.

According to a police statement, Kho Kwang Po had initially made posts containing offensive remarks against Islam back in 2016.

He reposted screenshots of these posts in April 2021.

In June that year, the police received reports regarding these anti-Islam posts.

The Straits Times previously found that he had also made similar comments back in 2019.

Kho left Singapore in Jan 2022 when police investigations were ongoing. He only returned over two years later, in Oct 2024.

Doctor intends to plead guilty

The 85-year-old was charged with one count of deliberately intending to wound religious feelings over his April 2021 post.

The post reportedly linked Muslims to violence and crime.

Appearing in court on Wednesday (26 Feb), Kho — who was unrepresented — said he intended to plead guilty.

The judge has adjourned the court session for 9 April.

If convicted of deliberately intending to wound a person’s religious feelings, Kho faces a maximum sentence of three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

The police said they “take a serious view of acts that can damage racial and religious harmony in Singapore.”

They also warned that they would firmly deal with any person who attempted to cause ill will and hostility between races or religions in Singapore.

Kho was previously in the news for co-authoring a letter against Covid-19 vaccination for young men in 2021.

Also read: S’pore Doctor Behind Open Covid-19 Letter Under Investigation For Alleged Islamophobic Comments

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kwang Po Kho on Facebook and by MS News.