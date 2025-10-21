Doctor in S’pore who survived cancer 3 years ago dies suddenly of pneumonia

Singapore doctor beat cancer 3 years ago but passed away due to pneumonia

Three years after overcoming cancer, a 54-year-old family doctor died from sudden pneumonia just a week after falling ill.

Doctor passes away from pneumonia

Dr Pwee May Li, a senior family physician with Raffles Medical Group, passed away last Friday (17 Oct) after contracting pneumonia earlier this month, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A graduate of the National University of Ireland, she had served as a family doctor for 20 years. She is survived by her husband and three children.

Speaking to the Shin Min Daily, the deceased’s husband, Dr Teo Boon Wee, 54, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital (NUH), said his wife began experiencing fever and cough on 10 Oct.

They initially thought it was just a common flu and decided to monitor her condition at home, not realising it was actually pneumonia.

“She initially rested at home, but her condition worsened over the weekend. She was diagnosed with pneumonia at the hospital and passed away just four days after admission.”

Diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago

Dr Teo revealed that his wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago but fought bravely and recovered.

“She was down-to-earth and gentle, never raising her voice even when angry. When her colleagues came to pay their respects, they couldn’t hold back their tears, showing how well-loved she was among her peers.”

The couple met and fell in love while studying in Ireland in 1992, and got married six years later in Singapore.

Dr Teo’s wife also accompanied him to the United States (US) in 2000 for further studies.

In 2005, she returned to Singapore to work as a doctor at Raffles Medical Group.

A dedicated doctor who cares for her patients

Dr Pwee devoted herself entirely to caring for their two sons, who were born in the US. She even returned early to Singapore to manage their schooling.

After his wife’s cancer diagnosis, Dr Teo cut back on work and travelled abroad with her. He tearfully urged everyone to cherish time with their family, as the future is uncertain. Dr Teo also shared that his wife drew inspiration from her father — a renal specialist — to become a doctor. “She truly loved being a doctor. Even during her cancer battle, she stayed home to recover for only a year before returning to see her patients.”

