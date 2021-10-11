Dr Raymond Yuen, 65, Kept Charges Low To Help Needy Patients

As Covid-19 continues to spread in our community, most of the cases who’ve sadly passed away have been seniors.

However, a Singapore doctor is now believed to be the 1st active doctor who has succumbed to Covid-19.

He reportedly operated a clinic in MacPherson, and was well-loved by the elderly residents there.

News of death circulates over WhatsApp

News of the passing of Dr Raymond Yuen, 65, first started circulating over WhatsApp in the past few days.

The as-yet-unverified message said he practised at Hosanna Medical Centre, located at Block 51, Circuit Road.

The message also contained a contentious claim – that he was “probably infected by a patient”.

He had more than 30 years’ experience

According to 65doctor, a Dr Raymond Yuen is listed as a general practitioner (GP) at Hosanna Medical Centre.

A profile on the website of the 365 Cancer Prevention Society also says that Dr Yuen is its Honorary Assistant Secretary.

He practiced at Hosanna Medical Centre and had more than 30 years of experience in family medicine.

Doctor’s friend saddened by death

Dr Yuen’s death was then announced by his friend David Lam in a Facebook post on Sunday (10 Oct).

In the Mandarin post, Dr Lam said he’s saddened by the death, and added that it was from Covid-19.

His health took a turn for the worse, and he passed away on Saturday (9 Oct), the Hong Kong doctor said.

The 2 men grew up together in church in HK, but Dr Yuen later emigrated to Singapore.

MP says he was well-loved by residents

On Monday (11 Oct), MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling posted about her sadness upon learning of the passing of a caring GP in her constituency.

Residents have told her about how Dr Yuen’s affable manner made their clinic visits less intimidating.

He would often make small talk with them and give them tips on a healthy lifestyle, she added.

As such, many residents became friends with him.

Ms Tin also revealed something noble about the doctor – he kept his consultation charges low because he knew there were many elderly and needy residents in MacPherson.

He did this also so they would be more willing to seek medical attention when needed.

Patients give glowing testimonials

While Ms Tin didn’t mention Dr Yuen’s name in her post, the comments below referred to him.

One netizen said her family was cared by him for 2 decades and he was caring and friendly with good bedside manners that put nervous patients at ease.

Another netizen, whose family also saw Dr Yuen for more than 20 years, described him as like “part of the family”.

These glowing testimonials show how beloved and respected he was by his patients.

Tested positive on 4 Oct

More details about the good doctor’s illness was revealed by 8World News on Monday (11 Oct).

Dr Yuen was isolated at home after testing positive for Covid-19 on 4 Oct.

However, his condition worsened, and he was warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Last Friday (8 Oct), doctors told his family his blood pressure was low and he needed to be put on a ventilator.

Sadly, he passed away the next day.

It’s understood that he was cremated on Sunday (10 Oct), and a memorial was held over Zoom.

No evidence he was infected by patient: MOH

On Monday (11 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) debunked the claim over WhatsApp that Dr Yuen was infected by a patient.

In a reply to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the ministry said there was no evidence that this was the case.

They pointed out that his clinic wasn’t a public health preparedness clinic (PHPC), which provide subsidised treatment and medication for patients with respiratory symptoms.

Neither was it a swab-and-send-home clinic for Covid-19, MOH added.

Additionally, the ministry has no records that it saw any Covid-19 patients recently.

A loss to the community

The passing of a dedicated doctor who served elderly and needy patients is a loss not only to the medical community, but community at large.

As Singapore fights against the pandemic, GPs are our first line of defence, and trusted doctors on the ground are sorely needed.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Dr Yuen’s family and friends, as well as the patients who loved him.

