Doctor in India punches patient who objected to informal use of the word ‘you’

Doctor in India assaults patient after dispute over language used

A doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla, India has been suspended after he was caught on video assaulting a patient during a heated exchange inside a hospital ward.

Viral footage shows the doctor repeatedly punching the patient as he lay on a bed.

The patient is seen kicking out in an apparent attempt to defend himself, while another medical staff member tries to restrain his legs.

According to India TV News, the patient sustained a nose injury in the incident.

Dispute reportedly stemmed from doctor’s choice of words

NDTV reported that the incident took place on Monday (22 Dec), when the patient, identified as 36-year-old Arjun Panwar, visited IGMC after experiencing breathing difficulties and underwent a bronchoscopy.

He was resting in the pulmonary medicine ward following the procedure.

The doctor involved, 31-year-old Dr Raghav Narula, later said he remarked that the patient looked familiar, addressing him with the Hindi term “tu”, an informal form of “you”.

Mr Panwar reportedly took offence at being addressed in this manner, questioning the doctor on whether he would speak the same way to members of his own family, and asked that he be spoken to more respectfully.

The disagreement subsequently escalated into a physical confrontation, which was captured in the viral clip.

Dr Narula was suspended later that day, and a police complaint was lodged against him.

The IGMC administration has since constituted a three-member probe committee on the directions of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Authorities have also said the role of the second medical staff member seen in the video will be examined.

Conflicting accounts from doctor & patient

Dr Narula has denied any rude behaviour or raising his voice, saying his remarks were misunderstood and that the patient and his companion responded with abusive language, including insults directed at his family.

He also said the viral clip circulating online captures only a fragment of the incident and does not show the events leading up to or following the altercation.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of IGMC has backed Dr Narula’s account, alleging that the patient initiated the physical confrontation and calling for an impartial investigation.

In the aftermath of the incident, tensions rose at the hospital as the patient’s relatives and other patients staged protests, demanding the doctor’s arrest. Police were deployed to restore order within the hospital premises.

Shimla police confirmed that a report has been filed against Dr Narula and that investigations are ongoing.

Authorities said all aspects of the case, including medical records and video evidence, are being reviewed, with further action to be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.

Also read: Doctors in India mistakenly begin operation on elderly man who accompanied injured son to hospital



