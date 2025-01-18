Dog waits for deceased owner outside 7-Eleven store in Thailand, dubbed ‘Hachiko of Korat’

Dog waits for deceased owner outside 7-Eleven in Thailand

Dogs are well-known for their unyielding loyalty no matter who their owner is.

An elderly dog in Thailand has endeared itself to locals after it refused to budge from its spot in front of a 7-Eleven store where it and its owner used to rest, earning it the nickname “Hachiko of Korat”.

Moo Daeng’s story went viral online earlier this week, with many donating food and blankets for the canine.

Homeless man & dog often hung out at 7-Eleven

While stray dogs and 7-Elevens stores often go hand-in-hand in Thailand, Moo Daeng holds a special place for locals in the northeastern city of Korat.

The dog, whose name means char siu in Thai, used to always be with its owner — a homeless man who sells goods in the area and receives donations.

That particular 7-Eleven outlet was their go-to resting spot.

Sadly, according to a local Facebook page, Moo Daeng’s owner passed away last November. Despite its owner not showing up, the loyal canine refuses to budge from its spot, seemingly waiting for the man.

Community take care of the dog together

A local told Channel 3 News that when she saw the dog, it looked sad, as if it was deeply missing its owner.

The dog’s fierce loyalty drew the local community together, each chipping in to take care of the grieving canine.

They gave Moo Daeng comfy blankets to help it keep warm in the chilly weather. Some have also given the dog some dolls to play with.

The outpour of support for the “Hachiko of Korat” even prompted the 7-Eleven staff to put up a sign telling people that Moo Daeng can’t eat milk or liver.

While the community response has been overwhelming, some locals have expressed concern that Moo Daeng should have a new owner who can take care of it — especially because the canine is quite old.

Featured image adapted from Mari-Mo Photography on Facebook and Mari-Mo Photography on Facebook.