Dog Seemingly Buries Cat After Road Accident, Unlikely Friendship Moves Viewers To Tears

Dog Buries Cat Run Over By Vehicle, Tearjerking Sight Moves Viewers

The stray animals in our community often encounter much peril while out and about. In moments of tragedy, it is heartening to know that they have friends by their side too,

Such was recently the case when a netizen witnessed a dog burying its feline friend that got into a fatal traffic accident.

Despite having allegedly recently given birth, it was intent on giving its feline friend a proper burial.

Dog buries cat that passed away in accident

A TikTok account posted footage of the incident, which has since garnered significant attention, with nearly 19 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, a dog digs a hole while carrying the cat’s body with its jaws.

It then places the cat’s body gently in the makeshift grave before covering it back up again.

The OP stated in the caption that they witnessed the scene while passing by a street — the dog and its feline companion were crossing the road when a vehicle ran the latter over.

Devastated by the tragedy, the dog whined before waiting for the coast to be clear. The dog subsequently dashed across to pick its friend up before proceeding to carry out a proper burial.

Heart-wrenching scene goes viral on TikTok

Undoubtedly tragic, the video moved many viewers to tears.

While the location of the sight wasn’t specified, commenters from all over the world expressed their condolences.

One user shared that the mourning process for animals was very much similar to that of humans’. The pain that comes from losing a loved one, after all, is universal.

A few netizens also expressed appreciation for the gentle manner with which the dog had carried out the burial.

Everyone deserves a proper burial, regardless of species.

Hopefully, this video serves as a reminder for us to show a little more compassion towards our furkids, which will go a long way towards building a more harmonious community.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.