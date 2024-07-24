Dog in Thailand chases owner in rain after allegedly being dumped

Video shows dog chasing owner in the rain after being abandoned

Time and time again, dogs have proven just how unwaveringly loyal they can be to their humans — even those who don’t deserve it.

On Sunday (21 July), a Facebook user shared a heartbreaking video of a dog frantically chasing a silver pick-up truck near the Kasetsart Intersection in Bangkok, Thailand.

It’s believed the poor animal was abandoned by its owner, but its determination to reunite was evident.

The clip shows the pup bravely darting through traffic in the pouring rain, desperately trying to keep up with the departing vehicle.

It then slows near the silver pick-up truck stuck in traffic, circles it, and resumes the chase as soon as the vehicle starts moving.

Netizens slam owner for heartlessness

The video has sparked outrage online, with countless netizens condemning the owner’s heartless actions.

One netizen expressed sympathy for the dog, hoping for a kind-hearted person to offer help.

Another user worried about the dog getting hit by a car.

This person remarked that the owner was so mean for abandoning it.

“No matter what, do not leave him. Remember the first day you brought him in,” reads one comment.

Dog foundation offers to help abandoned pup

On Monday (22 July), the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) shared on Facebook that it has been following the case since the video surfaced on social media.

The non-profit organisation mentioned that it managed to find an address and phone number for the suspected owner of the dog.

However, attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

The staff has reportedly been searching for the dog at the site of the incident.

WDT also reminded the public that it is illegal to abandon unwanted pets.

