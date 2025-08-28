Dog trapped on 17th floor of M’sia building falls to death after week-long rescue 

Dog trapped on high-rise building dies on 28 Aug after failed rescue attempts

The dog trapped on the seventeenth floor of an apartment building in Penang, Malaysia, fell to its death after week-long rescue attempts failed.

The canine had been stranded on the roof since last Wednesday (20 Aug), and was exposed to sun and rain.

Dog falls to death after failed rescue attempts

According to New Straits Times, the rescue effort involved several agencies:

Fire and Rescue Department

Penang Animal Welfare Society

International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals

Penang Island City Council

Civil Defence Force

Despite multiple rescue methods, including dispatching a female dog in heat, none were successful.

On Thursday (28 Aug) morning, David Yim — a dog feeder and rescuer — shared that the dog had fallen from the 17th floor and passed away.

“With deep heartbreak and sorrow, ‘Hero’ (the greyhound) has tragically fallen from the 17th floor and has passed away. Our rescue mission has failed, and we are truly sorry,” he wrote.

Dog lovers intervened to help but couldn’t save dog

Dog lovers from various communities had come together for a week-long “rescue operation” after hearing about the dog’s risky predicament.

They tried various methods to lure the greyhound away from the ledge and bring it to safety, but all their attempts ended in vain.

Also read: Dog stuck on 17th-floor roof in M’sia fails to be rescued due to safety concerns



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and David Yim Boon Leong on Facebook.