Dog stuck on 17th-floor roof in M’sia fails to be rescued due to safety concerns

Rescue needed for dog stuck on apartment building’s roof

A dog has reportedly been stuck on the 17th-floor roof of Block 5, Villa Kejora Apartment in Penang, Malaysia since Wednesday (20 Aug).

It has been exposed to sun and rain and is appearing increasingly weak, reports Sin Chew Daily.

According to reports, the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, and Penang Island City Council have each sent personnel to the scene multiple times.

Rescue attempts failed due to safety concerns

However, due to safety concerns and the dog being fearful of strangers, their attempts to save it have so far failed.

The terrified canine reportedly avoided rescuers in panic.

It is also said that the roof may have deteriorated over the years due to wear and tear.

As such, it cannot support the weight of an adult, further limiting rescue efforts.

Local animal rescuers such as Sam Ponnusamy has since called for urgent help.

Footage of the canine, which he describes as “frightened and vulnerable”, shows it cowering in the corner and keeping a distance.

In his Facebook post, he urged for immediate action from other rescuers, shelters, and animal welfare organisations, before anything worse happens.

Authorities are now exploring alternative solutions to safely rescue the stranded dog.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.