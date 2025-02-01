Pet dog in Thailand brings 400 narcotic pills into home, owners calls police

Pet dog carries 400 narcotic pills into house in Thailand

A couple in Udon Thani province, Thailand were shocked to discover that their mischievous dog had brought 400 methamphetamine pills to their home.

Around 5.30pm on Friday (31 Jan), local police received a report that a pet dog had placed the drugs in front of its owners’ house.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a black plastic bin placed over two bags of methamphetamine.

The homeowners, 44-year-old Mr Kritsada (name transliterated from Thai) and 42-year-old Ms Laddawan (name transliterated from Thai), told officers that they concealed the drugs as they were worried that their seven pet dogs would tear them open.

Dogs have habit of bringing discarded items home

CCTV footage from the home’s security camera revealed how the couple discovered the illicit items.

When they arrived at the house, Ms Laddawan stepped out of the car and entered the residential compound where she found the torn plastic bags on the ground.

Ms Laddawan added that earlier that day, she and her husband had left the home to install a GPS system in their car.

She only noticed the blue plastic bags when she was shooing the dogs away so that her husband can safely park the vehicle.

Noticing the several pills scattered around, Ms Laddawan alerted her husband to the suspicious bags.

Ms Laddawan further explained that they had two cats and seven dogs.

Their dogs in particular had a habit of picking up discarded items like trash bags or children’s toys and bringing them home.

Police suspect drug dealers hid pills nearby

Uncertain which dog had brought in the methamphetamine, the couple then contacted the police.

Officers have seized the drugs as evidence and believe that the drug dealers may have hidden them near electric poles, bushes, or trash cans.

They suspect that one of the dogs likely detected the scent and subsequently carried them home.

Featured image adapted from CH8 and AmarinTV.