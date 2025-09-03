Dog left confined in cramped Toa Payoh HDB service yard, rescued by NParks

Dog seen trying to escape cramped Toa Payoh HDB service yard, rescued by NParks on same day

A large dog left confined in the cramped service yard of a Toa Payoh HDB flat has been rescued, after footage of it went viral on social media.

The Alaskan malamute was seen trying to squeeze through narrow window gaps in a bid to get back indoors. The distressing videos prompted urgent intervention by animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS) and officers from NParks’ Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Large dog tries to squeeze through window

CDAS released their first video at 5.07pm on 1 Sept after receiving an urgent appeal on the incident.

The footage was taken from Block 130B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, showing the Alaskan malamute in the small service yard with the door closed.

To get back into the house, the dog desperately tried to squeeze through a gap in between several windowpanes that are too small for it.

When it didn’t work, the malamute futilely started pawing through the gap.

In the post’s description, CDAS warned that the dog was in danger of falling off the service yard ledge.

A CDAS representative told MS News that they received the urgent appeal from a concerned person at around 3.30pm that day.

The feedback provider had already reached out to the relevant authorities.

After receiving the appeal, the CDAS representative reported it to NParks’ Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and made the Facebook posts.

CDAS alleges that owners did not respond to concerns

CDAS claimed that the dog had been howling for help for over a month. It took until around a week ago for people to identify the exact unit.

They provided a second video showing the malamute turning in circles in the cramped service yard, repeatedly howling and whining.

“Unfortunately, all attempts to speak with the owner have been unsuccessful,” they stated.

CDAS later reported that NParks had arrived at the unit and was taking the dog in.

HDB homeowners are only allowed to keep one dog from a list of approved breeds. Neither a malamute nor a husky is on this list.

NParks seizes dog due to unsafe housing conditions in service yard

Ms Jessica Kwok, Group Director of Enforcement & Investigation at NParks, told MS News that they were alerted to the incident on 1 Sept.

NParks officers inspected the 35th-floor unit and found the Alaskan malamute in “cramped conditions” in the service balcony.

“Given the unsafe housing conditions and concerns over the dog’s welfare, NParks seized the dog.”

Ms Kwok stated that the dog is well and currently under their care. NParks is in touch with the owner, and investigations are ongoing.

They reminded pet owners to be responsible and provide the appropriate care for their pets.

CDAS praises NParks for fast response

The CDAS representative told MS News that NParks officers arrived at the unit at around 5.30pm and left sometime around 8pm.

They praised NParks for the quick response and decision to take the malamute to safety.

CDAS urged the public to keep an eye out for signs of dogs in distress, such as:

Excessive barking, crying, or whining

Pacing or repeated escape attempts in a confined environment

Being left outdoors in hot weather without water

Poor physical conditions

Unsanitary living conditions

They told members of the public to take photos and videos as evidence and call the AVS hotline at 1800-476-1600 should the situation be urgent.

People could also reach out to CDAS for follow-up support.

