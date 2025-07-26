AVS advises dog owners not to use shock & prong collars as they can cause serious harm

Shock & prong dog collars also pose safety risk to humans if not used properly: AVS

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has advised dog owners to avoid using electronic shock collars and prong collars on their dogs.

In an advisory released on Saturday (26 July), AVS said these aversive training devices can cause “serious harm” to dogs, both physically and mentally.

Shock & prong collars used to suppress unwanted dog behaviour

Electronic shock collars train dogs by delivering a physical stimulus to their neck, such as an electric shock, vibration, aversive spray, tone, ultrasound or light.

They can be operated remotely by owners or set to be automatically activated in response to a particular stimulus, like barking.

Prong collars are made up of a series of segments with prongs, teeth or blunted ends that can pinch the skin around a dog’s neck when tightened.

The harder it is pulled, the greater the pressure the dog will feel on its neck, causing pain.

The collars are usually used to suppress unwanted behaviours in dogs, such as pulling, jumping on people, lunging and barking.

Shock & prong collars may cause dog distress & physical injuries

AVS discouraged the use of shock and prong collars, as they may cause the dog to experience distress, such as pain, fear and anxiety.

They can also lead to physical injuries like skin irritation, burning, bruises and even lacerations.

Mentally, dogs could develop negative feelings associated with their owner or training location, compromising the relationship with their owners.

Moreover, the use of such collars merely suppresses certain behaviours that may crop up when the collar is removed, possibly worsening behavioural problems.

If not operated properly, such collars could also pose a safety risk to humans and other animals — by punishing pre-bite signals such as growling, the dog might learn that it should skip such warnings and just bite directly, AVS said, adding:

This creates a dangerous situation where the handler, or nearby animal or person, cannot anticipate or respond to warning signals to prevent an actual bite.

Rewards-based training methods recommended

Instead of shock and prong collars, AVS recommended “rewards-based training methods” that can be more effective and gentler on the dog.

For example, the Least Invasive, Minimally Aversive approach focuses on using the least amount of force or discomfort necessary. Instead, it emphasises positive reinforcement and understanding the root causes of a dog’s behaviour first.

Shock and prong collars should be used only as a last resort, under the supervision of trained professionals, and accompanied by education for the owner on proper use.

Those who misuse the collars may be charged under Part 4 of the Animals & Birds Act (Animal Welfare and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

