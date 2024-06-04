‘Who let the dogs out’: US baseball fans pack stadium with their fluffy friends on game day

Dogs pack baseball stadium on game day as fans bring their fluffy friends to the park

Baseball fans in Los Angeles were treated to more than just a game on 2 June. In addition to regular hot dogs, dogs packed the baseball stadium as fans brought their pets to catch the ball game.

The dogs in attendance were part of a popular annual event called “Pups at the Park” by the LA Dodgers, a local baseball team.

With the dogs there for support, the Dodgers beat their rivals in a perfect 4-0 to please the home crowd.

Fans and dogs pack LA Dodgers baseball stadium

On 2 June, the LA Dodgers organised “Pups at the Park”, a special event where fans can bring their dogs to the ball game. Commentators described the scene as “mesmerising” as the broadcast showed dogs packing the stadium.

In an Instagram video posted by the team, the crowd can be seen showing off their fur babies, with the caption saying, “who let the dogs out”.

Special tickets for the event quickly sold out. Over 48,000 fans attended the game on 2 June, but it was unclear whether that number included their four-legged friends.

No doubt with great moral support from the fluffy audience, the home team beat their rivals, the Colorado Rockies, with a stunning 4-0 win.

Tavo Pets, a US-based pet stroller company, sponsored the event.

A massively popular event for fans

This was not the first time the Dodgers allowed fans to bring their dogs to the park. And from how popular it continues to be, it won’t be their last either.

According to Dodgers Nation, “Pups at the Park” was so popular in 2022 that they had to organize a second one that very same year after tickets sold out too quickly for most fans.

