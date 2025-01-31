Man in China takes all 9 dogs with him on road trip home for CNY

Man in China modifies car to bring dogs home for CNY

For many who work overseas away from family, leaving their pets alone when they return home for Chinese New Year (CNY) may be a major concern.

One man in China decided to forgo caretakers and modified his car so that all nine of his dogs could join him for the road trip home.

A clip of the unconventional vehicle made its rounds on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu after it was first published on 26 Jan, prompting other users to also post about their “travelling” pets.

Says the pups are like family

The content creator, who is also a pet blogger, managed to fit five of his beloved pups in the vehicle’s trunk.

To accommodate the other four, the man attached an entire dog house with a clear panel to the rear of the car. Photos show the dogs leisurely enjoying the view, even sticking their snout out of circular ventilation holes.

With that setup, the man enjoyed the three-hour-long drive home with his nine dogs, including a husky, a Shiba Inu, a French bulldog, among others.

The odd sight turned the mundane drive home a bit more exciting for fellow motorists who were also stuck in traffic.

According to local media, the man carefully planned his route home. He picked country roads for the sake of his dogs as well as to avoid being a safety hazard for other drivers.

Despite having to stop often to let his dogs stretch their legs and poop, the man acknowledged that it was all worth it.

“They are my family,” he said.

Other users share their own dogs having fun on the road

The viral post prompted others to share their own road trip experiences with taking their pets.

One man gave his dog the VIP treatment by turning the front passenger seat into a bonafide bed.

Meanwhile, another netizen shared that he originally planned to fly home with his dog.

However, when he thought about how his dog would have to sit in a crate alone for several hours, he changed his mind and decided to drive the 1,400 kilometres instead.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily.