Dogs trapped & pushed into crates at Seletar farm, AVS says multiple dog bite incidents reported

Netizen questions treatment of dogs who were removed from Seletar farm

A netizen has shared footage of two dogs being trapped and pushed into crates at a farm in Seletar, questioning how they were treated and what their fate would be.

Responding to the series of Instagram Stories posted by user @germtay on Saturday (14 Nov), the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) said multiple dog bite incidents were reported at the farm.

Dogs caught, inserted into crates at Seletar farm

One of the clips showed a dog struggling at the end of a restraining pole, barking profusely.

It is then caught and inserted into a cage by three men.

The original poster (OP) said the dog is about 10 years old and walks with a limp.

Another clip showed another dog being forced into a crate by two men with poles.

They manage to push the dog into the crate and close the gate to trap it inside.

Blood & poo on the floor, dogs scared, says OP

The OP also shared clips of blood on the floor, allegedly left by the dogs after the operation.

Another clip showed what appeared to be poo on the floor, with the OP saying the dogs were “so scared”.

After being trapped, one of the dogs, who was already injured, could not stand up due to the shock, she claimed.

Another could not sit up properly after being put in a crate that was too small for it.

OP laments dogs’ capture, wonders about their fate

Sharing a few clips of the dogs before their capture, the OP lamented that the “timid old limpy doggo” would not be able to have afternoon naps under the table.

The other one would beg her for snacks and sip water from a large trough during hot weather, she said.

She then questioned:

Why does AVS need to capture all dogs when only one dog bit someone? What did they do wrong? Exist?

She also wondered what would happen to them and hoped they would be rehomed and not euthanised.

She was troubled by their fate as she claimed the contractors refused to say what would happen to them.

Netizens outraged at how dogs at Seletar farm were caught

Her stories were reposted by Rescue With Love SG and Wake Up Singapore.

Rescue With Love, a dog rehoming page, asked why the contractors could not handle the dogs more humanely.

It also asked why all of them had to be caught, whether there was proof that someone was bitten, and whether that person had provoked the dog.

Many netizens were outraged, with one describing the video as “heartbreaking” and calling out the “cruelty”.

Another questioned the credentials of the contractors.

Most of them questioned how the dogs were handled, with one calling it “terrifying”.

Dogs removed from Seletar farm for public safety: AVS

In response to queries from MS News, Dr Anna Wong, AVS Group Director of Community Animal Management, confirmed that the animal management contractor was deployed by AVS to conduct the operation on Saturday.

The dogs at Seletar West Farmway 8 were free-roaming, with the farm saying that they did not own them and requesting their removal, she said.

Thus, they were trapped and removed for “public safety reasons”, she said, citing multiple dog bite incidents.

A total of four dog bite incidents were reported from May to November this year, resulting in injuries to members of the public.

The wounds suffered included scratches and puncture wounds requiring medical attention, she noted, adding:

Given the escalating pattern of incidents and potential risk to public safety, intervention became necessary.

Force used on the dogs within acceptable parameters: AVS

As for how the dogs were caught, Dr Wong said the contractor used restraining poles to secure the dogs “due to the earlier bite incidents and high risk to public safety”.

The use of these poles complies with international standards, with no uncovered wire loops or other potentially harmful devices used, she added, noting:

Throughout the operation, all restraint procedures were carried out with due consideration for both animal welfare and personnel safety.

According to AVS’s assessment, the amount of force on the dogs was “within acceptable parameters”, with trapping achieved with “reasonable force”, she maintained.

This was considering their “history of aggression” and the “urgency” to secure them promptly and safely.

AVS staff were also present during the operation to ensure it was carried out in accordance with animal welfare standards, she said.

Dogs to be monitored, may be rehomed

Dr Wong said AVS is currently caring for three dogs that were trapped.

They will be monitored and assessed to determine whether they are suitable for rehoming under AVS’s Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme.

Members of the public interested in adopting dogs under TNRM can approach its rehoming partners.

She advised members of the public who encounter free-roaming dogs not to stare at them, and not to make sudden movements or loud noises.

For assistance, they can contact the AVS Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or www.avs.gov.sg/feedback.

