4 stray dogs allegedly starved for a week as authorities attempt to remove them from Bidadari Park

Stray dogs are allegedly being starved while authorities try to remove them from Bidadari Park

Four stray dogs in Bidadari Park allegedly have not eaten for seven days since the National Parks Board (NParks) closed off the entire area, preventing their feeders from coming in.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the move came after NParks had received complaints from residents of the dogs barking at and allegedly chasing visitors.

However, Jermaine Chua, one of the people who regularly fed the strays, said that the NParks’s surveillance camera had not captured the dogs attacking anyone.

“Yet it [NParks] made the decision to trap and remove the dogs despite our pleas,” she further wrote in an Instagram post on 10 Feb.

The dog feeder also questioned whether the authorities were using humane trapping methods to remove the animals, stating, “The entire area is blocked with canvas. Trappers were seen putting up huge netting.”

She further alleged that the strays have not come out to eat or drink for seven days, making her worry that they may be terrified as they are extremely skittish.

Over 3,000 sign petition to keep stray dogs at Bidadari Park

According to one of Ms Chua’s Instagram posts, the dogs at Bidadari Park would only come out when there are no people around.

All four dogs had also been part of NPark’s Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, which means they can no longer reproduce.

A petition started by Ms Chua in November 2024 states that when Bidadari Park opened, the dogs had to deal with the sudden influx of people in their space, which caused them to bark at visitors.

The petition, which has since been signed by over 3,100 people, also stated that the dogs have not attacked anyone.

“If the relevant government agency insists on removing the dogs that were part of its TNRM program despite no actual attacks, isn’t this contradicting its policies?” Ms Chua questioned, adding that it makes the public doubt their real intentions.

NParks say they are taking ‘humane measures’ to capture the strays

In response to an enquiry from MS News, NParks said authorities are monitoring the group of stray dogs and are taking humane measures to capture them.

Additionally, they have set up signs in the park informing visitors on how to manage their encounters with the animals.

The agency advised the public not to stare at the strays, speak softly, and walk away without making any sudden movements.

It also stated that after capturing the dogs, the Animal and Veterinary Services (AVS) will work closely with animal welfare organisations to properly manage them.

However, Ms Chua believes that the dogs, used to living outdoors, may struggle to adjust to new, smaller environments.

She suggests that the best way to deal with the issue is to put up a barrier around the strays’ space at the park so they can co-exist with people.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information.

