Dog walkers cautioned after rat burrows treated with poison seen at Serangoon Central

Dog owner says 2-3 rat burrows treated with pesticide seen at Serangoon Central

Dog walkers have been warned to keep an eye on their dogs after a few rat burrows treated with pesticide were seen in Serangoon Central.

In a post on the Dogs Singapore Facebook group on Thursday (23 Jan), netizen Matthew Koh shared a photo of one such rat burrow.

Rat burrow in Serangoon Central seen laced with white powder

The hole in the grass verge, right next to a walkway, had been laced with white powder.

A sign placed next to the hole indicated that this was done on 23 Jan by pest control company AZantz Services.

Asked in the comments where he saw the burrow, Mr Koh said it was at Serangoon Central.

The sign in the photo noted that it was located at Block 262 Serangoon Central.

Dog walkers warned about rat burrows

Mr Koh warned dog walkers to stay away when they see such a burrow as it was filled with rat poison.

He also advised them to remind their helpers “not to always glue their eyes on the phone” while walking their dogs this “can happen anywhere”, adding:

Once sniff it’s gone case.

2-3 poisoned rat burrows seen in Serangoon Central

In the comments, another netizen said he saw two to three poisoned rat burrows in the area.

They were along the walkway beside the coffee shops, leading to Marine Parade Town Council.

He called them “very worrying” as his dog almost sniffed the poison and he had to pull her away.

He has complained about them to the town council, he added.

Other commenters said the poison also posed a danger to children and birds, besides pets, and feared the sign would be blown or washed away.

Treatment is routine & effective: Town council

Marine Parade Town Council (MPTC) was quoted as saying by The Straits Times (ST) that the treatment is part of routine operations to manage the rats in Serangoon Central.

Appointed contractor AZantz Services conducts such treatments weekly using rodenticides approved by the National Environment Agency.

The method was chosen because it effectively targets rodents directly at their burrows, MPTC told ST.

As public safety is “of utmost importance”, warning tags were placed at these burrows to alert passers-by.

Those who fear accidental exposure are strongly advised to seek immediate medical attention, MPTC said, adding:

We will further review our rodent eradication treatment operations to ensure a safe environment for residents and their pets.

