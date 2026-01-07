Domestic helper jailed for taking nude photo of employer’s elderly mother & using it to harass employer

Indonesian domestic jailed for seven months for voyeurism after taking nude photo of employer’s mother

A 34-year-old Indonesian domestic helper in Singapore has been jailed after secretly taking a nude photograph of her employer’s 97-year-old mother and later using the image to harass and threaten the family.

The helper, who had been entrusted with caring for the elderly woman, photographed her while she was naked in the bathroom before sending the image to her husband in Indonesia.

Arrested and charged for voyeurism and image distribution

On 6 Jan, the domestic helper, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment.

According to The Straits Times (ST), she pleaded guilty in Dec 2025 to one count of voyeurism and another count of distribution of voyeuristic images.

During the trial, Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir said that the elderly woman’s son was the employer of the domestic helper.

He had hired the domestic helper to help his elderly mother out with daily activities and care for her.

Used nude photo of victim to threaten and harass employer

At around 9am on 24 July 2025, the helper was in the bathroom with the elderly woman. She then took a photo of the victim naked, with her face and chest clearly visible.

She later sent the image to her husband via WhatsApp before deleting the message from her phone.

On 11 and 12 Sept 2025, the employer’s wife began receiving multiple messages from different phone numbers, allegedly sent by either the helper or the helper’s husband.

Three of the messages contained nude photos of the elderly woman.

Another message pleaded for the helper to be allowed to return home, while one warned ominously:

Maybe you are not interested, but I will spam your number every day.

Shocked by the messages, the employer’s wife informed her husband, who then lodged a police report on 12 Sept 2025.

The domestic helper was subsequently arrested.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, and/or caned.

Similarly, those convicted of distributing voyeuristic images and recordings may be jailed for up to 5 years, and are subject to fines and caning.

