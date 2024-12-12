27-year-old Thai domestic worker shares how she saved S$8,000 in 2 years despite making only S$470/month

27-year-old Thai domestic worker saves S$8,000 despite measly income

A 27-year-old Thai domestic worker and mother of two shared how she saved up nearly ฿200,000 (~S$8,000) after two years despite making only around ฿12,000 (S$475) per month.

Her story went viral when she posted a TikTok of her counting and sorting a gigantic pile of coins and banknotes she had stuffed into piggy banks.

A frugal lifestyle to save up for her two children

Earlier this year, the woman made a post detailing how she managed to save money despite her relatively low income.

Monthly, she spends ฿3,500 (S$140) on housing, ฿1,000 (S$40) on appliances, and ฿300 (S$12) on the internet. Additionally, she even sets aside ฿4,000 (S$160) for her kids.

After other miscellaneous expenditures, she’s left with around ฿2,000 (S$80) for personal use. Anything left over for the month gets put into her piggy bank.

In the post caption, she said that she lives this ultra-frugal lifestyle for her kids.

“Because of them, I have to work hard to save. If anything ever happens to me, then at least they’ll have these savings,” she said. “It’s not much, but I’m proud of it.”

Savings came from her job as domestic worker

After her post went viral, many praised her for her disciplined saving.

Many also asked how long it took for her to save up the huge sum. “Two years and six months,” she repeatedly said.

One commenter asked if she had other side gigs to boost her income, but she said she only had her job as a domestic worker.

She even made a post showing her daily tasks, which included scrubbing the floors of a condo, hauling out massive amounts of trash, and other forms of hard labour.

Beyond saving money for her children, she also stressed the importance of financial independence and responsibility. Despite having a boyfriend, the woman said the couple separated their finances.

She was solely responsible for her two kids, the post said. She was simply glad that her boyfriend accepted that she had two kids.

Also went viral for surviving record-breaking summer using 6 fans

The woman also went viral previously in April for showcasing how she survived this year’s extremely hot summer in Thailand.

In the viral post, the woman had six fans set up just to cool herself in her small room.

Fortunately for her, a Thai influencer saw her post and offered to help her out. He bought a new air conditioner for her as well as paying a year’s worth of electric bills for her.

