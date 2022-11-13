Don Don Donki Opening At Jurong Point On 17 Nov With New Made-To-Order Sushi Corner

Don Don Donki Opens 14th Singapore Outlet At Jurong Point On 17 Nov

“Don Don Don, Donki, Don Don Donki” is a familiar tune to many Singaporeans who’ve had the opportunity of shopping at the famed Japanese supermarket.

Come 17 Nov, Westies will have even more opportunities to hear the addictive jingle as the chain opens another outlet at Jurong Point.

This will be Don Don Donki’s 14th outlet in Singapore and the third outlet in the West.

3rd Don Don Donki outlet in the West

In August, Westies rejoiced as Don Don Donki hinted at its impending arrival at Jurong Point, with its name listed on the lift’s description at Basement 1.

Three months later, the Japanese chain store made the news official as they announced they would be opening at Jurong Point on Thursday (17 Nov) at 10am.

This newest outlet appears to sport an arcade theme as Don Don Donki told fans to ‘power up and game on’.

Jurong Point’s Don Don Donki will be the third outlet in the West, after the JEM and JCube outlets near Jurong East MRT station.

The Jurong Point branch will bring the store nearer residents who live near Boon Lay MRT Station.

New made-to-order sushi corner

According to Don Don Donki’s Facebook post, the Jurong Point outlet will feature a new launch — Sen Sen Sushi.

Sen Sen Sushi will be a new made-to-order sushi corner where customers can pick, mix, and match from a wide menu of popular sushi selections.

This way, they can enjoy a variety of fresh sushi without overordering or breaking the bank.

Don Don Donki will also be offering attractive store-opening promotions.

Located at Jurong Point Basement 1

The new outlet will be located in Basement 1 of Jurong Point, where FairPrice used to be. Here’s how you can get there:

Don Don Donki Jurong Point

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, #B1-09 Jurong Point, Singapore 648886

Opening Hours: 9am to 11pm daily (opens 10am on 17 Nov)

Nearest MRT Station: Boon Lay station

So if you find yourself in the Boon Lay area craving Japanese food and snacks, you can soon visit the Jurong Point Don Don Donki outlet.

