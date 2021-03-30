Public Can Donate Directly To Wife Of Food Delivery Rider Involved In Fatal Accident

Losing a loved one to an accident is an unimaginably painful and difficult experience.

At such a time, being plagued by financial worries would only make things even harder for the grieving family members.

On 23 Mar, Mr Simon Teo, a 42-year-old food delivery rider passed away in an accident in Kovan.

Learning of this, a public Facebook group, Can Eat! Hawker Food decided to help raise funds for his wife.

Donate to wife of rider killed in Kovan accident

Food delivery rider Mr Simon Teo succumbed to his injuries on 25 Mar after being struck by a Mini Cooper in Kovan 2 days earlier.

He leaves behind a wife and a 8-year-old daughter.

After getting permission from Mr Teo’s wife, Crystal Peh, members from Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food are now coordinating donations to her.

The public can now donate directly to Ms Peh through the phone number mentioned in the Facebook post. This can be done via PayNow.

Donors are also assured that Ms Peh will acknowledge receipt of donations.

In the Facebook post itself, the group also thanked several people who have made contributions.

Wife feels helpless after losing husband

The tragic Kovan accident is one that tugged at the heartstrings of many Singaporeans.

On that fateful night, the accident occurred just 5 minutes away from the victim’s home.

After being notified, Ms Peh had rushed down to the scene but Mr Teo was already losing consciousness and was unresponsive.

Shin Min Daily later reported that since his unfortunate demise, Mr Teo’s daughter had cried multiple times, longing for her father.

Ms Peh had also expressed that she was feeling “helpless” after losing her husband.

Despite the help and support shown to her family, she struggled to find it in her to forgive the driver responsible for the accident.

Those keen to help can reach out

This is an accident that’s truly heartbreaking, and we can only imagine the grief felt by Ms Peh and her daughter.

If you’d like to help tide the family through these trying times, do reach out and make a donation via the Facebook post here.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr Teo.

