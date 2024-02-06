S’pore O+ Blood Stock Improves By 230% After Appeal, Public Urged To Continue Donating Over CNY

Public Urged To Continue Donating O+ Blood Over Chinese New Year

Following a public appeal for O blood donors, Singapore’s O+ blood stock has increased by 230%. However, members of the public are still urged to continue donating blood over the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (4 Feb), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that blood donations typically dip by about 20% during the festive periods.

Sustained donations from the public will ensure that patients will have access to sufficient blood whenever required.

Continue donating over the festive period

In a joint statement thanking blood donors on 4 Feb, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) shared that more than 5,300 individuals had stepped forward. The week before, they urgently appealed for O blood donors as blood stocks dipped to critical levels.

In a Facebook post also thanking blood donors, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that individuals from all walks of life pitched in with their donations.

In light of the turnout, he stated that the public’s response was “broad and encouraging”, and helped to increase Singapore’s O+ blood stock levels by 230%.

Currently, the blood stock is enough to last for 17 days. There was only six days’ worth of supply when the agencies first issued the appeals.

While this is a positive sign, they strongly encourage the public to continue donating over the festive period, especially since CNY is just around the corner.

Mr Ong shared that blood donations tend to drop by 20% during festive periods and long weekends.

As a result, the O+ blood stock may drop if donations are not sustained.

Dr Choong May Ling, Mimi, CEO of HSA, highlighted that sustained blood donations will ensure that they would always have access to minimally nine days worth of “stockpile to respond to any civil or medical emergencies in Singapore”.

Public encouraged to donate twice a year

Beyond the festive period, members of the public are encouraged to make it a habit to donate blood twice a year.

Crucially, blood has a short shelf life of seven days for platelets and six weeks for red cells.

Thus, donating blood regularly will be essential in maintaining sufficient blood stock levels for patients in Singapore.

Interested parties can keep an eye out for updates on SRC’s social media platforms, including their Instagram (@sgredcross and @heybloodbuddy) and Facebook (Singapore Red Cross). Blood donation drives will be regularly posted on these channels, and the public is urged to promptly respond to them.

Also read: S’pore’s O Blood Stocks Dip To Critical Levels, HSA & Red Cross Call For Donors

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Red Cross and Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.