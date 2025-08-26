Free sandwiches at Joo Chiat pop-up from Fridays to Sundays, with a different flavour each week

Don’t Runaway pop-up at Joo Chiat is giving out free sandwiches from Fridays to Sundays

Freebies in Singapore often come with a catch — spend X amount, sign up for Y promo, and maybe you’ll walk away with a little treat.

Not at Don’t Runaway, an initiative by The Platform Collective (the team behind Champion Bolo Bun and Dickson Nasi Lemak).

From 29 Aug, this new pop-up at Joo Chiat will be handing out free sandwiches every Friday to Sunday from 11.30am until sold out.

We know what you’re thinking: there’s no such thing as a free lunch. But here, there absolutely is — just download an app and you’re good to go.

How a 3-month sandwich tour sparked pop-up idea

Don’t Runaway is the brainchild of The Platform Collective founder Hoh Loyi, who spent three months on a “sandwich-fuelled city-hopping” tour across the United States in 2023.

From New York pastrami to Chicago meatball subs, the trip showed her that a sandwich could be more than a quick bite — it could be “comfort, chaos, and creativity all smashed into one handheld bite”.

However, once she returned to Singapore, nothing quite scratched that itch. So she built her own version, and that’s how Don’t Runaway was born.

Now nestled in the Joo Chiat shophouse space formerly occupied by Dickson Nasi Lemak, the pop-up doubles as a testing ground for something bigger: a brick-and-mortar store already in the works.

But for now, you’ll have to stay tuned to the official website, app, or socials for updates.

Expect a new sandwich flavour every week

In the meantime, you can get a taste of what’s to come at the Don’t Runaway pop-up, where each weekend brings a fresh flavour to sample.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect, in no particular order:

The Side Chick : Smoked chicken piled with punchy white sauce and a sprinkle of pumpkin seed dukkah for extra crunch

: Smoked chicken piled with punchy white sauce and a sprinkle of pumpkin seed dukkah for extra crunch Mortadel-lah : Rich mortadella stacked with creamy stracciatella, brightened with salsa verde and a tangy yuzukosho kick

: Rich mortadella stacked with creamy stracciatella, brightened with salsa verde and a tangy yuzukosho kick Beef Me Up : Yakiniku beef brisket meets peanut butter and a house-made chilli crunch, a mash-up that’s nutty, spicy, and surprisingly addictive

: Yakiniku beef brisket meets peanut butter and a house-made chilli crunch, a mash-up that’s nutty, spicy, and surprisingly addictive Jack & Loaded: A plant-based option featuring smoky jackfruit chilli that packs the same punch as pulled meat

To score yours, just download the Don’t Runaway app from the App Store or Google Play, sign up as a member, and flash your in-app QR code at the counter.

Just note that each person is entitled to one sandwich per weekend drop.

Other than that, there’s no hidden spend and no fine print — though the app might prompt you to leave feedback to help shape what comes next.

Free merch to go with free sandwiches

To sweeten the deal, Don’t Runaway is also giving out free merch to the first 20 early birds in line each day.

Just like the food, the goodies change depending on when you show up:

Fridays: Limited-edition keychain

Saturdays: Don’t Runaway tote

Sundays: Iron-on patch

Here’s everything you need to know to make your way there:



Don’t Runaway Pop-Up @ Joo Chiat

Address: 320 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427571

Opening hours: Fridays to Sundays, 11.30am till sold out

Nearest MRT station: Marine Parade

Also read: Get free Baby Milo merch with KEBUKE’s drinks, more exclusive items available at special prices

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Don’t Runaway.