Get free Baby Milo merch with KEBUKE’s drinks, more exclusive items available at special prices

KEBUKE meets Baby Milo in a cute but cool crossover

Streetwear and bubble tea might seem like an unlikely duo, but both are cult favourites that never go out of style. And now, they’ve officially joined forces.

Taiwanese bubble tea brand KEBUKE has partnered with Baby Milo, the cheeky monkey mascot from Japanese fashion giant BAPE, for a limited-time collaboration that blends street style with sweet sips. Expect new drinks, exclusive merch, and — best of all — free blind packs with every purchase.

If Baby Milo wasn’t part of your wardrobe (or wishlist) growing up, here’s a quick refresher: the playful character was created in 1999 through a joint project between BAPE and Sanrio. He now fronts a whole crew of adorable animal icons, often spotted on streetwear staples and lifestyle must-haves.

From now till 28 Sept 2025, swing by any KEBUKE outlet in Singapore with a friend in tow and treat yourselves to their seasonal drinks and pastries. You’ll also walk away with exclusive Baby Milo collectables you won’t find anywhere else.

Two new black tea blends to sip in style

Before we get to the goodies, let’s spill the tea.

KEBUKE’s latest drink lineup features two fresh takes on their signature black tea, each one crafted to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

First up: Rice Oolong Tea, a bold and nutty brew with delicate floral undertones, perfect for tea purists keen to explore a nuanced flavour profile that still feels comfortingly familiar.

Prefer something fruitier? The Rice Oolong Tea with Lychee & Grapefruit adds bright, juicy notes that make each sip feel like a refreshing pick-me-up.

Both drinks come in limited-edition cups splashed with BAPE’s signature camo — in shades of green, blue, and pink — and decked out with Baby Milo and KEBUKE’s very own canine mascot, Mr Cheng.

With one of these in hand, you’re not just getting your BBT fix. You’re making a statement that’ll turn heads, even among seasoned streetwear fans.

Limited-time-only KEBUKE x Baby Milo blind packs & merch

These exciting new flavours aren’t the only treat waiting for you at KEBUKE.

From now till 10 Aug, purchase a Large Oolong Tea with Lychee & Grapefruit and either a Large Rice Oolong Milk Tea or Large Jasmine Green Milk Tea, and receive a free blind pack magnet featuring one of seven Baby Milo animal characters — including a mystery design for collectors to hunt down.

Then, from 11 Aug to 28 Sept, spend a minimum of S$10 in a single transaction to get a KEBUKE x Baby Milo sticker pack — perfect for jazzing up your laptop, tumbler, or journal.

These giveaways are in-store only and while stocks last, so plan your visits early to collect them all.

Even more exclusive KEBUKE x Baby Milo merch can be yours at special prices with every qualifying purchase during the two promo waves above.

Roll into class or the office with your drink in a single cup carrier tote — available in beige or green — and cut down on single-use plastics in style.

Speaking of style, keychains are making a serious comeback, and this one of Baby Milo happily sipping on a cup of KEBUKE is just the thing to add some extra charm (literally) to your bag.

Prefer sipping your own brew at home? The mug set of two will brighten your desk — and your mood — while the plastic clear tumbler lets you bring your drink on the go, whether you’re headed to the office or just popping out for a bubble tea run (at KEBUKE, of course).

Here are the promo dates and prices to note down:

Now till 10 Aug:

Keychain — S$19.90 (U.P. S$30.90) Plastic clear cup — S$39.90 (U.P. S$50.90)



From 11 Aug to 28 Sept:

Single cup carrier tote — S$29.90 (U.P. S$40.90) Mug set of two — S$35.90 (U.P. S$46.90)



Collect 6 KEBUKE x Baby Milo store cards

Here’s another fun side quest for collectors and casual fans alike: hunt down all six exclusive KEBUKE x Baby Milo store cards, each decked out in BAPE’s iconic camo and featuring Baby Milo, Mr Cheng, and four other adorable characters in three vibrant colourways.

Each KEBUKE outlet carries its own randomly assigned card design in limited quantities, and you’ll receive one with each qualifying purchase of the three featured drinks or a minimum spend of S$10, depending on the promo period. So, if you’re up for the challenge, make your rounds at all four locations before they’re snapped up. Here’s where to find them:

The Cathay — 2 Handy Road, #01-15, Singapore 229233

Taste Orchard — 160 Orchard Road, #01-11/12, Singapore 238842

CIMB Plaza — 30 Raffles Place, B1-01, Singapore 048622

Sembawang Shopping Centre — 604 Sembawang Road, #01-01, Singapore 758459

For more details and the latest updates, be sure to follow KEBUKE on Instagram.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with KEBUKE.

Featured image adapted from Up Media and by MS News. Photography by Eldora Chong.