Dozens of stray cats found dead at apartment in M’sia, suspect threatened to feed them poison

Dozens of cats found dead around apartment building in Malaysia

Dozens of stray cats were found dead, allegedly from being poisoned and thrown from a high-rise apartment building in Selangor, Malaysia.

Over the past few weeks, a stray feeder in the area made several posts regarding the killings on the X account @fourmeows1.

According to the posts, the incidents took place at the premises of the Seri Nilam Apartment in Ampang Jaya.

Cats allegedly poisoned & thrown from height

On 10 July, the Original Poster (OP) of the X account shared screenshots from a group chat containing images of three dead cats photographed at the same spot.

One of the groupchat members said they found the felines’ deaths suspicious, explaining that it did not make sense for five cats in the area to die in a span of two weeks.

They speculated that someone had poisoned the strays, which a veterinarian confirmed based on the foaming and bleeding in the deceased cats’ mouths.

The following day, OP also posted an update saying more cats have been found dead, including pregnant felines.

The cats were allegedly poisoned before being stuffed in black plastic bags and thrown from a height.

Suspected cat abuser threatened to poison cats

The OP said they have filed several police reports regarding the feline killings.

Additionally, they have requested access to the building’s CCTV footage to find evidence, but the management allegedly refused to cooperate.

In a recent police report, they included a screenshot of a notice sent in June by a person threatening to kill cats.

The message warned “irresponsible cat defenders/lovers” who are “bothering [their] neighbours” that they are going to start putting rat poison in different areas of the apartment.

“Starting today, I will put RAT POISON around the 3rd floor, in front of the house, in front of the small elevator & around the stairs,” the message read.

“If you really love your cat, I hope you take good care of it in the house. Don’t let your cat get completely lost here,” the suspect added.

