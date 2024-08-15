‘Cat rescuer’ in M’sia allegedly found to be member of cat abuse ring on Telegram

‘Cat rescuer’ in Malaysia allegedly part of Telegram cat abuse ring

A cat rescuer from Johor, Malaysia, has recently been facing accusations of torturing the cats he claims to save and being part of a Telegram cat abuse ring.

The individual, who is also an avid cyclist, had previously posted about his efforts to feed and care for stray cats in his neighbourhood on Facebook, according to The Rakyat Post (TRP).

However, in December 2023, animal welfare volunteers identified him as a member of a Chinese cat abuse ring on Telegram, where he reportedly shared disturbing photos and videos of his actions.

Report was filed in December 2023

According to New Straits Times, a 46-second video of a kitten being dropped head-first onto a concrete floor went viral on 16 July, leading to widespread outrage.

The hapless feline was shown being dropped multiple times at a height of about one metre.

In response, the Johor Bahru Police Department released a statement saying a report had been filed regarding the incident in December 2023.

The case was transferred to the Johor State Veterinary Department, which conducted an investigation.

TRP reported that the veterinary department rescued cats from his home, but claimed the case was reportedly closed without the man receiving any punishment.

Photos and videos of cat torture shared on social media

As a result, animal welfare groups continue to post the rescuer’s alleged crimes on social media.

According to @prote48003 on X, the cat rescuer committed heinous acts such as hanging cats by their necks, force-feeding them with wasabi and chilli, putting wasabi into their genitals, and slamming them into walls.

The account also shared conversations allegedly from the cat abuse ring where the rescuer was said to have posted a photo of a cat with its anus superglued.

One video, which animal welfare group claimed to be of the cat rescuer, even showed an individual forcing a cat to smell a slice of chilli as the cat’s mouth foams.

Animal welfare groups demand investigation

Multiple animal welfare groups and animal lovers on social media are urging local officials to launch a formal investigation into the cat rescuer.

Some concerned individuals have shared his personal information online, and are even calling for his employers to terminate him.

However, authorities have not confirmed the allegations.

Additionally, the truth behind these claims are still under investigation, TRP noted.

According to TRP, the suspect has deleted his social media accounts amid the accusations, leading some to speculate that the cat rescuer might be trying to evade scrutiny or hide evidence.

However, the outlet also noted that deleting social media accounts does not necessarily imply guilt and could simply be a response to the intense public attention and pressure surrounding the case.

