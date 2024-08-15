Cat splashed with hot substance in Taiwan, 90% of its body seriously burned

Cat splashed with hot substance in Taiwan

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A tabby cat suffering from severe burns after it had been splashed by a hot substance was rescued on Monday (12 Aug) in Taichung City, Taiwan.

A woman surnamed Hong found the cat and initially thought its lower body was covered in faeces, ETtoday reported.

However, upon closer inspection, she found that the cat’s lower body, including its testicles, had been burned by an unknown hot liquid, causing parts of its body to “melt”.

Cat dies due to severe injuries

A witness surnamed Chen also saw the cat lying on the roadside, meowing weakly and looking like it was about to die, reported United Daily News (UDN).

He noted that the cat was red all over and seemed like it encountered a car accident or something similar.

However, Mr Chen did not dare to move the cat as he was not a professional.

Thankfully, Ms Hong rescued the cat and sent it to a pet clinic for treatment.

Photos of the cat show that its fur had turned black from the burns and some areas of its body had been completely burned away, leaving only its seared skin and even exposing the bones underneath.

Unfortunately, the cat died the next morning despite efforts to rescue it.

Netizens demand to find cat’s abuser

The incident enraged netizens who then left messages asking the Taichung City Animal Protection Office to intervene in the investigation, ETtoday wrote.

They demanded to find out the truth, suspecting that someone had abused the cat.

According to the animal welfare office, the police have been notified about the incident.

Surveillance cameras were reviewed, but it was discovered that the cat had not been abused at the scene but had walked to the location where it was found.

The animal welfare office will continue to review the case and has sent personnel to collect the cat’s body to find out the exact cause of its death.

