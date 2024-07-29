Black cat used for dart practice in the Philippines, found with 2 metal darts near its lungs

Black cat used for darts practice in the Philippines

A black cat in the Philippines recently caught netizens’ attention after being used by an unknown individual for dart practice.

The cat, found with two metal darts embedded in its body, was discovered by a couple on Saturday (27 July) in General Santos City.

Assailant who threw darts not identified

Speaking to MS News, Mr Celson Pascua, said he and his wife Ronna found the injured cat inside their fast food store’s restroom at 9am on Saturday.

They did not know who was responsible but suspected that the culprit might live nearby.

Photos show two darts completely lodged in the cat’s body. Despite this, the cat looked calm and sat quietly in the bucket it was being transported in.

The couple took the black cat to the pet supplies store GingerPet Station, which then transported it to a pet hospital.

Cat is currently in recovery

The cat, who was named Brave by the pet supplies store because of the courage it had shown through the ordeal, had to undergo immediate surgery to remove the metal darts.

Embedded near its lungs, the location of the darts meant the cat could die if left untreated.

“Please don’t do this to cats and dogs,” said Mr Pascua in his post updating the situation.

As funds were needed urgently for the cat’s treatment, which was estimated at PHP30,000 (S$690), a non-profit animal welfare organisation helped to raise funds online.

Several people donated generously to the cause, judging by the comments in the Facebook post.

According to the veterinarian, Brave sustained tears in its intercostal muscle and went under critical monitoring following the surgery.

Fortunately, the cat is now in recovery. Additionally, GingerPet Station has also announced that it will be adopting the cat.

Meanwhile, Mr Pascua said they have not informed the authorities regarding the incident, but he has warned other residents, stating he would report them to the police if it happens again.

