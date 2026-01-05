Couple in M’sia forced to sell ‘dream home’ after neighbours’ cats turn yard into public toilet

Malaysian couple sells ‘dream home’ of 20 years due to continuous damages caused by neighbour’s cats

Despite spending a lot of time, work, and money on what was supposed to be their “dream home”, a Malaysian couple felt forced to give it up and sell it after their neighbours’ cats repeatedly used their yard as a toilet.

The husband shared the account of their ordeal on Facebook, where it has amassed over 3,500 likes and 2,500 comments.

A dream home turned nightmare

For two decades, the couple, based in Johor Bahru, poured their hearts, time, and money into renovating their property, allegedly spending tens of thousands of Malaysian Ringgits. They had planned to make this their retirement home.

Unfortunately, what was once a perfect haven soon turned into a nightmare when, about five years ago, they realised their yard had become a favourite spot for local cats to relieve themselves.

Sharing their experience in detail, the husband described the continuous destruction caused by the neighbouring felines, including damage to property such as their potted plants and drying clothes.

He also reported an overwhelming stench that tainted their once-peaceful home.

They reportedly spent a considerable amount each month hiring cleaners to scrub the yard clean, but no matter what they did, the cats kept returning.

The man explained that they had to discard many of their possessions due to the damage caused.

Tried reprimanding neighbour to no avail

The couple tried multiple strategies to resolve the issue.

First, they approached their neighbours who were feeding the cats, hoping to come to a compromise.

However, their neighbours claimed they were not responsible for the cats’ behaviour, as they were only feeding them, not housing them.

They even went so far as to buy litter boxes in an attempt to provide an alternative, but the solution was short-lived.

As soon as the cats were moved, new ones were brought in. The couple felt trapped, with no end to the problem in sight.

Finally made heartbreaking decision

Ultimately, after exhausting all options, the couple has made the difficult decision to sell their beloved home.

The husband made it clear that he holds the neighbours’ irresponsible feeding habits responsible for the ongoing nightmare.

He added that they intend to file official complaints against them.

