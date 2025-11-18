Woman in France fined nearly S$1.9K after her cat trespassed onto neighbour’s property

Woman in France fined after her cat was accused of trespassing onto neighbour’s property & causing damage

In a bizarre case, a French woman has been fined after her cat was accused of trespassing onto her neighbour’s property and causing damage.

The court ruling has sparked debate, with some questioning the fairness of the punishment and the implications for pet owners.

Feline accused of causing damage

On 17 Jan, a court in France ordered Dominique Valdès to pay a €1,250 (S$1,881) fine after her cat, Rémi, was blamed for damaging her neighbour’s property.

According to Le Parisien, the alleged damage included paw prints on wet plaster, urinating on a duvet, and defecating in the garden.

The neighbour’s complaint led to the fine, but Ms Valdès insists there’s no solid evidence proving her cat was responsible.

In fact, the 90-page court file handed to her contained no direct evidence that Rémi caused the damage.

She pointed out that there are other ginger cats in the area, making it difficult to pinpoint her pet’s actions. Despite this, the court ruling stands.

Cat trespassing continues despite fines

Despite the fines, the neighbour claimed that Rémi continued to jump the fence onto their property, and as a result, Ms Valdès may face an even heavier fine.

If her cat trespasses again, she will be fined €2,000 (S$3,010), with €150 (S$226) for each subsequent offence.

Since then, Ms Valdès has been forced to keep Rémi indoors, but this has led to the cat becoming stressed, gaining weight, and showing signs of aggression.

“It’s like he’s been sentenced to house arrest,” she said, expressing her frustration at the situation.

Animal welfare group warns court ruling may set bad precedent

The Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA), an animal welfare group in France, warned that the court decision could have massive implications for pet owners.

“If this becomes case law, people will think twice before adopting a cat,” said the group’s director, adding that they will closely monitor the case when it returns to court in December.

Meanwhile, other neighbours are calling the situation absurd.

“Tomorrow this could happen to all of us,” one said.

