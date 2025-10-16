Man in Thailand films himself kicking cat, gets arrested & fired from job

Man in Thailand kicks own cat in viral video, gets fired from job & faces criminal charges

Ealier this month, a shocking video from Thailand sparked outrage online after a man filmed himself kicking his own cat.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting swift action from authorities, who arrested the man.

He claimed he was drunk at the time and that the attack was triggered by an argument with his girlfriend.

Man records himself kicking cat, video goes viral

Although he has since made his profile private, reshares of the original video show the man first setting up the camera, pointed at an orange cat seated on his bed.

He then moves furniture in the surrounding area to make room for what he is about to do to the unsuspecting cat.

“Watch this,” he says. Suddenly, he kicks the cat, flinging it off the bed and out of the view of the camera.

In the now-deleted post, he promised in the caption that he would escalate to even crueler actions, saying that he would kill every cat.

Police arrest man for animal abuse

The authorities acted quickly. In a statement on Facebook, police said they were able to arrest him on 10 Oct at around 9am.

When questioned, he admitted to the act. He said he had been drinking and fighting with his girlfriend, which led him to harm the cat in retaliation.

Watchdog Thailand Foundation said the cat has been taken in by the man’s now-former girlfriend.

The feline has since been seen by a vet, who confirmed that the cat would be alright.

The woman also uploaded a clip showing her giving the feline pets to soothe the concerns of the public.

Meanwhile, the man appeared in court 11 Oct to face charges.

According to Matichon, he was also fired from his company. In a public statement, the company addressed the situation saying that they do not condone cruelty to animals.

Featured image adapted from เจ๊ม้อย v+ on Facebook and AI EW on Facebook.