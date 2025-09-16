10 stray cats spotted with a missing leg in Japan, police launch investigation

String of cases involving stray cats with a missing leg sparks police probe, earliest reported case was July last year

A string of disturbing cases involving stray cats missing one leg each has unsettled residents in Niihama, Japan, and police have now launched an investigation.

Since July 2024, about ten cats have been spotted in the city, all with a leg mysteriously severed. The latest case was reported just last month.

According to The Mainichi, authorities are investigating the matter under suspicion of animal abuse or the use of illegal hunting traps, though the true cause remains a mystery.

Cats spotted with gruesome wounds over the past year

The first case was reported in July 2024, when a resident noticed a stray cat “hopping around” before realising one of its front legs was missing.

After a month, the feline was later captured and brought to a local animal hospital, where vets found its leg had been severed at the elbow.

The injury was so severe that after receiving treatment for its injury, the cat eventually required an amputation at the shoulder.

In the months that followed, more cats with similar injuries were sighted, all within Niihama’s Hagiu district.

Initially, police dismissed concerns, saying there was “no criminal element”.

But the sightings continued, and by August 2025, the number had grown to around ten.

Vets baffled by strange, clean cuts

So far, only three of the cats have been treated. Their injuries, however, have baffled veterinarians.

“I’ve never seen wounds like this before,” one vet said.

They noted two unsettling details.

First, even if the cats were caught in traps, it was unlikely the injuries would be so cleanly severed down to the bone. Second, with wounds this severe, most animals would likely die from blood loss — yet the cats survived.

“It’s puzzling that they are alive with such significant injuries. There are many questions, and the cause is unclear,” the vet added.

Local hunting associations have denied setting traps for boars or deer in the area, deepening the mystery further.

Given the frequency of the cases, police have since launched a formal probe.