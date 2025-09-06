Vendor in Indonesia allegedly sells meat from 100 slaughtered cats as lamb

Vendor in Indonesia sells meat from cats as lamb

A man in Indonesia has been arrested after he slaughtered around 100 cats and sold their meat to unsuspecting customers as lamb.

The incident, which took place in Pagar Alam, South Sumatra, has sparked outrage and concern after a viral video surfaced showing the gruesome practice.

Footage showed the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Sujady, squatting under a bridge as he was about to butcher a cat.

The local police were notified immediately, and tracked down Sujady within 24 hours.

He was found staying in a hotel in Pagar Alam.

Authorities arrested him on Wednesday (3 Sept) afternoon and also seized an Angora cat and two illegal knives in his possession.

Admits to killing cats

During interrogation, Sujady admitted he had been slaughtering cats since April.

After butchering the cats, he would label them as lamb meat to be sold.

“To avoid the unpleasant smell, the perpetrator added lime leaves to the packages of cat meat,” a police spokesperson said.

Sujady told police that he would sell the meat for 120,000 IDR (S$9.40) per kilo.

Police estimate that the man had slaughtered more than 100 cats over the past four months.

Blames poor financial situation

Sujady said he had only resorted to killing cats because of his financial situation.

To source the cats, he said would capture those he found wandering the streets or in residential areas.

Afterwards, he would find a secluded area to begin butchering the cat.

He would then wander the Pagar Alam area to find people willing to buy the meat.

