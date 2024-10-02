Hollywood star Drew Barrymore enjoys popiah at Maxwell Food Centre in TikTok video

Drew Barrymore posts TikTok video eating popiah in Singapore

On Tuesday (1 Oct), Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore shared a TikTok video of herself eating popiah in Singapore, much to the delight of fans.

In the seven-second clip, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star is also seen enjoying a simple spread of kangkong and rice.

The video appeared to have been taken in front of Welcome Ren Min, a craft beer stall at Maxwell Hawker Centre.

Actress visited Singapore in August

While it’s unclear when exactly the clip was filmed, it’s believed to have been during Barrymore’s family trip to Singapore in August.

The star made quite the entrance when she unexpectedly joined a local food tour, leaving tour owner Pei Shyuan Yeo pleasantly surprised.

During their visit, Barrymore and her family explored various attractions in Singapore over several days.

According to Yeo, some of the actress’s favourite activities included shopping for vintage and Bohemian clothes at Haji Lane and getting her first henna tattoo in Little India.

With her down-to-earth attitude and knack for connecting with people from all walks of life, the food tour at a local hawker market was also a standout experience for her.

Local fans excited to see Barrymore’s Singapore adventure

Many Singaporean fans were over the moon to see Drew Barrymore enjoying local cuisine at a hawker centre.

Several expressed their hopes of meeting her during her stay in Singapore.

One commenter enthusiastically noted that “hawker centre and yap is legit a goated combo”, referencing Barrymore’s caption about her enjoyment of long conversations at the dining spot.

Barrymore first captured hearts as a child star in the iconic 1982 sci-fi film ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’.

She’s also known for her roles in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and in romantic comedies such as ’50 First Dates’.

Currently, she’s hosting the fifth season of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, which launched in 2020.

