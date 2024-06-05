Woman in Taiwan uses dried seahorses to brew medical wine, realises they’re made of plastic 10 years later

Woman finds out dried seahorses bought 10 years ago are made of plastic

A woman in Taiwan discovered on Monday (3 June) that dried goods she bought a decade ago to brew medical wine were made of plastic.

These include ingredients such as dried cordyceps, turtle shells, and seahorses

Liu Xue Mei (name transliterated from Chinese) made the startling discovery after discovering that the dried goods somehow retained their shape despite being soaked in wine for more than a decade.

Woman spent NTD 8,000 on “medicinal materials”

Ms Liu told Taiwanese news site Liberty Times Net (LTN) that she spent NTD 8,000 (~S$333) on the “medicinal materials”.

She assumed she had gotten a great deal since she heard of people paying over NTD 100,000 (~S$4,164) for similar goods.

Recalling the transaction, Ms Liu said the seller claimed the items could be used to brew medical wine, which has ‘replenishing’ properties during winter.

Ms Liu was also instructed not to open the package and simply add the contents into the wine, ET Today reported.

Following the advice, Ms Liu soaked the dried goods in wine for over a decade, occasionally using it for cooking.

While cleaning the container on Monday (3 June), Ms Liu realised that the dried turtle shell felt unusually soft.

Upon closer look, she realized that the ingredients somehow maintained their shape despite being steeped in wine for more than ten years.

Further inspection revealed that the “medicinal materials” were made of plastic.

By the time she made this discovery, the container was already half empty.

Warns others to be careful when purchasing goods

Ms Liu mentioned that she had heard of counterfeit medicinal goods being sold abroad.

However, she was not suspicious as she bought the items at a tourist attraction in Taichung, Taiwan.

In light of the discovery, Ms Liu took the opportunity to advise others to be vigilant when purchasing similar goods to avoid getting scammed.

