Tourists in Thailand to be fined up to S$400 for drinking alcohol outside permitted hours

Thailand to fine drinkers up to S$400 for consuming alcohol after legal operating hours

Starting 8 Nov, alcohol drinkers in Thailand will face fines of up to 10,000 baht (S$400) for consuming alcohol in pubs and bars after the designated hours.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Department of Provincial Administration confirmed the new penalties under an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which previously prohibited the sale of alcohol outside legal hours.

Now, individual drinkers will also be held accountable for violating these rules, not just the establishments that serve the alcohol.

Currently, alcohol sales are restricted between midnight and 11am and 2pm and 5pm, with exceptions for certain venues such as international airports, hotels, and licensed bars.

New rule to help curb social & health risks associated with late-night drinking

Under Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, it is already illegal to consume alcohol in places where it is sold outside the prescribed hours.

The latest measure extends the liability to customers drinking after hours in licensed venues.

Officials have said the new penalty aims to strengthen compliance and curb the social and health risks associated with late-night drinking, reports The Thaiger.

The S$400 fine will apply to individuals found drinking after hours in licensed establishments, whether it be pubs, bars, or other licensed venues.

Operators expressed concerns over rule’s impact on nightlife

The move comes as Thailand tries to balance its tourism efforts with enforcing public health regulations.

Thailand’s nightlife is a major attraction for visitors, especially in places like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. However, rules on alcohol sales have caused frustration for both tourists and bar owners.

Some operators have expressed concerns that these stricter penalties could drive late-night drinking further underground, making enforcement more difficult.

Afternoon alcohol sales ban has been lifted

In addition to the new fines, Thailand has recently lifted its long-standing afternoon alcohol sales ban (2pm–5pm) in restaurants, effective 11 Sept.

This change has been hailed by the hospitality industry as a positive step, offering more flexibility for businesses to cater to tourists and boost sales.

