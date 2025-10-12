Driver goes against traffic on single-lane right turn at Bideford Road, nearly hits another vehicle

Honda driver goes against traffic and forced to reverse on single-lane turn at Bideford Road

A Honda driver was caught going against traffic on a single-lane right turn at Bideford Road, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.

The incident allegedly occurred on 9 Oct at 1.15pm at the exit onto Cairnhill Road and was recorded on a dashcam, later uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Honda driver goes against traffic, almost drives into camcar

The video begins with the camcar driving down Bideford Road, preparing to take the exit onto Cairnhill Road.

As the camcar takes the turn, it almost drives into the Honda driver as the car appears without warning, going against traffic.

Driver of Honda forced to reverse

Both cars stop momentarily, with the Honda slowly reversing as the camcar inches forward.

Traffic moving in the correct direction is clearly visible in the background.

The Honda drive then starts preparing to turn their car around in a three-point turn manoeuvre.

While the Honda Driver waits for a chance to complete the turn, more cars in the background follow traffic in the correct direction.

Finally the driver of the Honda manages to complete their turn.

Netizens slam Honda driver

The dashcam footage sparked outrage online. Many netizens expressed disbelief at the Honda driver’s actions.

More than one netizen was certain the driver had no license.

Another netizen was certain they were a new driver at least.

One netizen jokingly suggested what might have been going through the Honda driver’s head in the moment.

According to the Singapore Police Force, driving agains the flow of traffic carries a fine of S$200 and 6 demerit points.

