Driver goes against traffic on single-lane right turn at Bideford Road, nearly hits another vehicle

Latest News Singapore

Other cars can be seen safely following the correct flow of traffic while the Honda drives the wrong way.

By - 12 Oct 2025, 11:19 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Honda driver goes against traffic and forced to reverse on single-lane turn at Bideford Road

A Honda driver was caught going against traffic on a single-lane right turn at Bideford Road, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.

The incident allegedly occurred on 9 Oct at 1.15pm at the exit onto Cairnhill Road and was recorded on a dashcam, later uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Honda driver goes against traffic, almost drives into camcar

The video begins with the camcar driving down Bideford Road, preparing to take the exit onto Cairnhill Road.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

As the camcar takes the turn, it almost drives into the Honda driver as the car appears without warning, going against traffic.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Driver of Honda forced to reverse

Both cars stop momentarily, with the Honda slowly reversing as the camcar inches forward.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Traffic moving in the correct direction is clearly visible in the background.

The Honda drive then starts preparing to turn their car around in a three-point turn manoeuvre.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

While the Honda Driver waits for a chance to complete the turn, more cars in the background follow traffic in the correct direction.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Finally the driver of the Honda manages to complete their turn.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Netizens slam Honda driver

The dashcam footage sparked outrage online. Many netizens expressed disbelief at the Honda driver’s actions.

More than one netizen was certain the driver had no license.

Source: Facebook

Another netizen was certain they were a new driver at least.

Source: Facebook

One netizen jokingly suggested what might have been going through the Honda driver’s head in the moment.

Source: Facebook

According to the Singapore Police Force, driving agains the flow of traffic carries a fine of S$200 and 6 demerit points.

Also read: Honda goes against traffic & gets stuck on kerb in Tampines, driver seen shaking in car

Honda goes against traffic & gets stuck on kerb in Tampines, driver seen shaking in car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

  • More From Author